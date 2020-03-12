Nintendo Will Explore Ways To Engage With Fans Despite E3 2020 Cancellation

We’re sure that you are aware of the E3 2020 cancellation. It was something that many had suspected with the coronavirus becoming a pandemic. Several events have been cancelled or postponed due to the virus spread and we’re sure that there were already plans from companies to pull out from attending E3, to begin with in order to ensure the safety and health of their employees along with those that are attending in general.

As a result, the closure for E3 has sparked quite a few headlines online. E3 has been the big expo for developers along with publishers to unveil new video games along with even hardware being showcased. Now that E3 has been cancelled, it has fans worldwide wondering if this will change how viewers will get a chance to see what’s coming out in the near future.

Select companies have already stated that they will be exploring online events to showcase their content such as Microsoft. However, we’re finding out that Nintendo will be among the few that will continue to seek out ways in order to engage their fans. A Nintendo spokesperson has stated that the company stands with ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020 and for now, they will continue to be flexible by redirecting their efforts to keep fans up to date about new upcoming activities and products.

While Nintendo hasn’t done a live press conference at E3 for a few years now, the company has delivered fans a Nintendo Direct themed around E3. We’re unsure if this Nintendo Direct will still come out or if the company will do something a bit different later on. Likewise, we’re unsure if these livestream events will be held during the traditional days that E3 would have been conducting this year. At the moment, all we can do is wait to see what Nintendo opts to do.

Source: GameSpot