Sony Details the Top Downloads for the Month of February 2020, The Division 2 Takes Number One Spot

The PlayStation Blog has brought us the detailed look of the top downloads of the month for February 2020, and there’s a couple of surprise games on top this month!

As you read from the headline, the number one spot for top downloaded PS4 title is Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. This is most notably due to the recently released expansion for the game — Warlords of New York. Taking the number two spot is the ever reigning champ — Grand Theft Auto V, followed up by NBA 2K20.

The list contains the top downloads for the PS4, PS VR, Free to Play, and DLC, if you’re part of the Sony family, you might want to see what your fellow comrades on downloading. You can check out the top downloads for month of February 2020 for the PS4, PS VR, Free to Play, and DLC down below:

PS4 Games 1 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 2 Grand Theft Auto V 3 NBA 2K20 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 5 Dreams 6 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 7 Minecraft 8 ARK: Survival Evolved 9 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey 10 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 11 Hunt: Showdown 12 EA SPORTS UFC 3 13 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 14 Marvel’s Spider-Man 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 16 Need for Speed Heat 17 STAR WARS Battlefront II 18 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 19 THE FOREST 20 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

PS VR Games 1 Beat Saber 2 SUPERHOT VR 3 Job Simulator 4 Blood & Truth 5 Creed Rise to Glory 6 Drunkn Bar Fight 7 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 8 Vacation Simulator 9 Arizona Sunshine 10 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Free-to-Play Games 1 Fortnite 2 Apex Legends 3 Cuisine Royale 4 Brawlhalla 5 Dauntless 6 Darwin Project 7 Warframe 8 Realm Royale 9 Paladins 10 Warface

DLC and Expansions 1 Fortnite – The Iris Pack 2 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 3 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 4 Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 5 Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Upgrade Kit 6 Apex Legends – Assimilation Pack 7 ARK: Genesis Season Pass 8 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 5 Pass 9 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3 10 For Honor Y4S1 Battle Pass

With the month of February 2020 behind us, what game do you think will be taking the number one spot for March? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog