Half-Life Remake Black Mesa Hits A New Milestone 

There is a ton of love towards the Valve Half-Life franchise. For years fans have been asking for a third installment to Half-Life and while we got a surprise game announcement in the form of Half-Life: Alyx, there hasn’t been any information about a Half-Life 3. While fans could have continued on the story themselves, and likely would have had the project killed by Valve, a fan team decided to bring out a remake for the very first 1998 Half-Life video game.

Known as Black Mesa, the game started as a mod for the Half-Life 2 before becoming a standalone game. In fact, Valve even gave the team the ability to not only continue their project but to sell it on Steam. This was likely a dream come true for the fans that were hard at work with this game. For years, Black Mesa sat in Early Access through Steam, but now it has officially hit its 1.0 version.

“Through luck, hard work, and maybe a bit of ignorance we didn’t shy away from our goal of bringing this game to completion. We are proud of what we built. We think this upcoming 1.0 release is the best, most polished, and most fun version of the game yet. The anticipation and excitement around our project are beyond flattering.”

This means that the game is ready for players to really enjoy. With that said, the game is not going to be left alone as the development team has confirmed that they would be working on Black Mesa to support it from any bugs or fixes that warranted their attention. For now, you can pick up Black Mesa on Steam for $19.99.









Source: Steam Community