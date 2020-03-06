MLB The Show 20’s Newest Trailer Reveals New Mode Called “Showdown”

MLB The Show 20 set out to be the latest and most innovative iteration to date, and it continues to be with the latest trailer in which reveals a brand new game mode in the game. Check out the video down below:

As per usual when it comes to the promotion of MLB The Show 20, we are met with the head of the studio, Ramone Wilson and the one and only, Coach. In the video, the new Showdown Mode is hilariously spoofed as an old-school western movie, in which the Coach is staring down Ramone Wilson as in “intense” Showdown. Its comedic gold if you’re asking me.

However, all jokes asides, the mode is called Showdown and will allow players to draft a squad with MVPs and pick specialized perks and compete with players online in head to head competition. The mode gets more complexed when challenges begin to be introduced and players must complete these challenges in order to succeed. Players will eventually reach the final Showdown in which players get into the batters’ box with the goal to score runs to go against all odds and win.

MLB The Show 20 launches on PlayStation 4 consoles on March 17, with early access pre-orders beginning on March 13.

Source: PlayStation Youtube