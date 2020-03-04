Death Stranding Will Use Denuvo DRM For PC Platform

When it comes to PC games, there is a battle between keeping the software legitimate and safe. The cat and mouse game between the developers along with publishers can be difficult with those that opt to pirate the latest titles. That’s where DRM comes into play as it allows the IP owners a means to protect a game and halt anyone that tries to pirate a copy.

Over the years these methods have gotten more complex. From small keywords used within a booklet to confirm you actually own the game to now the likes of Denuvo. However, as we get more complex with DRM, there are some side effects that may sway some consumers from even picking up a copy of the game. Denuvo is the latest DRM hit for developers and publishers. It’s proved to really halt pirates from cracking a game for others to download and enjoy. However, it has at least one issue that is keeping some players a bit letdown with the software.

There have been several reports in the past that Denuvo can really throttle the CPU and it costs the game some precious FPS. In fact, some games are eventually released without Denuvo to help improve the user experience. But, for now, it looks like Death Stranding will be using the Denuvo DRM to combatant pirates at the moment.

It’s tough to say if this will continue to be a popular DRM for games but its at least a bit of a red flag for some that are hoping the game would release without any potential limitations. Currently, Death Stranding is available right now for the PlayStation 4, but the PC version will release on June 2, 2020. You can even check out our Before You Buy episode upload below to see if Death Stranding is worth the pick up in our opinion.

