Metro Redux Launch Trailer Shows off a Brand New World for Nintendo Switch Users

Metro Redux lands on Nintendo Switch consoles today, and to celebrate the release, an exciting launch trailer for the game has been released. Check it out down below.

Metro Redux launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles a couple of years ago and is now finally arriving on Nintendo’s Hybrid console, Switch. Metro Redux packs two titles into one game and updates the graphics from the original release back on last-generation consoles. Both these titles, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light are reputable games, which received positive reviews for its enhanced world-building and dense storylines.

“The critically acclaimed Metro Redux saga has been brought to life on Nintendo Switch™. Developed fully in-house by 4A Games over the course of 8 months, Metro Redux runs flawlessly at native 720p in handheld mode 1080p when docked – all while maintaining a rock-solid 30fps. “

For those who haven’t played these titles before, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up two games for the price of one and play it on the go with the Nintendo Switch.

What are your thoughts on this title? Are you going to pick it up? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Metro Youtube