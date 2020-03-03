[PAX East 2020] Get an in-Depth Look at Destroy All Humans! Remastered Gameplay

Destroy All Humans! is on the way to next-generation consoles as a remastered title, and it has finally made its extended gameplay debut at PAX East 2020.

Check out the trailer down below via Gematsu:

The in-depth gameplay video gives a solid look at what to expect of the game’s remastered edition and to say its looking good is an understatement. Destroy All Humans! is a cult classic when it comes to retro video games and fans are itching to finally get their hands on an updated version of the classic many grew up playing.

The gameplay revealed from the convention shows off the typical shenanigans players came to love about the Destroy All Humans! titles. Levitating cows and flying in a spaceship all look top-notch in the upcoming remake of the nostalgic title.

Unfortunately, as of the time of writing, Destroy All Humans! does not have a release date, but players can expect it to release sometime in 2020.

