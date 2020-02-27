Alien Hominid Invasion Receives First Gameplay Look Trailer, Watch Here

The Behemoth is a well known indie developer that created some great titles in the past, one of which being Castle Crashers. However, a couple of weeks ago the developers announced a new game was in development, and it was not the fan favorite title, rather a re-imagining title of another classic — Alien Hominid

Yes, The Behemoth is currently working on a re-imagining on the cult classic Alien Hominid, but this time its called Alien Hominid Invasion. Not much has been shared about the game until now; today the developers released a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming game which showcases what players can expect!

Check out the first look gameplay for The Behemoth’s upcoming title — Alien Hominid Invasion down below:

Alien Hominid Invasion is packed with chaos, mayhem, and a whole lot of explosions. Unlock and equip an arsenal of weapons and boosts, level up, then beam down to invade Earth with up to three other friends. Abduct intel from your enemies to sabotage their plans, observe the oddities of human life, blow up bosses, and mutate into a variety of powerful Alien forms in order to take down the not-so-secret Agents that are dead set on ruining your day.

Alien Hominid Invasion will include the following key features:

Up to 4-player local and online co-op

Determine your own gameplay path with a non-linear level experience

Invade randomly-assembled neighborhoods built from hundreds of hand-crafted city blocks

Master movement with Alien acrobatics including flipping, diving, tossing your enemies, and more

Unlock and equip tons of unique weapons, boosts, and cosmetics

Level up and mutate your Alien to utilize new mechanics like super speed, healing, and flight!

Three difficulty levels: Friendly, Normal, and INSANE

Fully animated cutscenes

Alien Hominid Invasion is going to be playable at PAX East 2020 this weekend. Will you be giving the game a go this weekend? Excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

