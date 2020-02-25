Rainbow Six Siege Could Go Free-To-Play According To Game Director

Ubisoft brought out Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Siege back in 2015 and its still one of the games that are heavily enjoyed today. As a result, Ubisoft is continuing to support the title with new content such as the announcement of an arcade mode that would bring in lighthearted game modes. With the long support and active community of players, several gamers are wondering if the title will ever end up going free-to-play.

PC Gamer was able to speak with Leroy Athanassoff who is the game director behind Rainbow Six Siege. It was during the conversation that PC Gamer was able to ask Leroy if Ubisoft has the intention of making the game free-to-play with the title being supported through the various battle passes and microtransactions. According to the game director, he would like to see Rainbow Six Siege end up as a free-to-play title but the decision is not his to make.

The decision resides with the Ubisoft company on if the game goes free-to-play and even then some issues would need to be worked out. When the time comes for Siege to make its free-to-play debut, the title would have to be ready in terms of certain features.

“You need certain features ready to be a good and successful free-to-play game.”

While it would easily become a popular title for players to enjoy and one that would still turn a profit with the various extra content that can be purchased, one of the biggest issues Ubisoft will have to deal with it smurfing. Essentially, smurfing is a term in which high-level players make a new account and score easy wins with players that are not highly ranked. This makes an unfair playing field and its something that several developers battle with when it comes to their video game releases with a competitive online multiplayer component.

Perhaps when a solution is figured out we could potentially see Ubisoft turn Siege into a successful free-to-play title. At any rate, Tom Clancy’s: Rainbow Six Siege is available right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. You can take a look at our initial thoughts on the game with our Before You Buy episode uploaded posted down below.

Source: PC Gamer