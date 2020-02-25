Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Coming This Summer

Do you remember Samurai Jack? This was an animated series that ran from 2001 to 2004, though it was picked back up in 2017 to create a final season that wrapped up the narrative. Overall, the show followed a samurai named Jack who was tossed into different timelines by an entity known as Aku. With the being now in control of his home and loved ones, Jack is forced into finding a way back to his timeline in order to defeat Aku.

It’s a series that received plenty of attention and a strong fan base though now years after the series concluded, we’re going to receive a new video game title. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time was announced by IGN where the publication was able to confirm that the game would be developed by Adult Swim Games and Soleil Games. This is a hack-and-slash game with an art style that resembles its animated series counterpart.

Best of all, it looks like the series lead writer Darrick Bachman is behind the story. Overall, the game narrative will take place prior to the series finale as players will be taking the role of Jack as he attempts to make his way to his timeline for a grand battle.

So far, the game is slated to launch sometime this summer for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch platforms. More information is also said to come to PAX East. For now, you can take a look at the trailer for Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time in the video embedded above while we wait and see just when the game will receive a specific release date.

Source: IGN