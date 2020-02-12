Sony Releases Creepy PlayStation 4 Ad, Watch Here

Sony has released a new ad for PlayStation and let’s just say it’s pretty creepy and ominous. Definitely give it a watch down below and let us know what you think in the comments below.

What PS4 games make your 💙 race? pic.twitter.com/g2s4TAxgAA — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 12, 2020

The new ad is all about intense video games and the video capitalizes and captures the essence of that concept. Coming in about 2-minutes, the video works well on all fronts as it delivers its creepy themes well with the inclusion of unsettling imagery of PlayStation consoles being hooked up to Iveys. The trailer concludes with the lights rapidly turning on and the camera pans out to see there are multiple consoles set up. It sounds incredibly unsettling to me.

In related news, MLB The Show 20 recently received a brand new trailer, one which focuses on creating your own franchise. To read more about this news, be sure to check it out right here.

