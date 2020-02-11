New PS4 Title, Mosaic, Set to Release Tomorrow; Will Tackle the Horrors of Modern Society

Jon Cato Lorentzen from Krillbite Studio took to the PlayStation Blog to detail and announce their upcoming title — Mosaic!

Krillbite Studio is known for their previous title, Among the Sleep, where they explored the horrors of childhood. Their latest games, Mosaic tackles another horror, which is centered around the modern society. If you have a 9 to 5 job this new game will tackle the problems of the work, sleep, and repeat cycle.

Check out a little description of what the upcoming game Mosaic is all about down below:

In Mosaic, we deal with a very different sort of horror — the everyday horror of our modern society and lifestyle. In this game you control a protagonist who works in front of a computer at a massive company called The Mosaic Corporation. Every day is the same grind — get up, go to work, work, go home, sleep, repeat. The chores you do feel meaningless. The city is cold. People are dismissive. Your in-game-phone keeps bothering you with messages from management. In order to cope, our protagonist seeks escape and solace in whatever glimpses of warmth and humanity they can discover in the everyday grind, triggering surreal and comforting daydream sequences. But nightmares also lurk around every corner, and a beautiful dream can soon turn into another grim and despairing nightmare.

The game is very artistic and has a deep underlining meaning. So if you’re into deep games with a message, Mosaic will be right up your lane. This game will also be for those who like shorter titles, as the developers note that the game is relatively short only 2-3 hours long.

Mosaic is set to launch for the PS4 tomorrow on February 11th. Are you interested in picking up the new game? Think it looks interesting? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog