Daymare: 1998 Officially Coming To Consoles This April 

Daymare: 1998 has gone through a big change in its development cycle. For instance, the game was being worked on a team that solely wanted to deliver a Resident Evil 2 remake. The team was hoping to include new mechanics and an upgrade in graphics. Capcom, who has since released its own Resident Evil 2 remake, ended up killing the project years ago. Most often, these fan games are just tossed aside with no real way of making their way out into the public or ever finished. That wasn’t the case with the team working on this project.

Instead of giving up on the title, Invader Studios went legit and started to work on their own game that scrapped all the assets of Resident Evil. Labeling the game as Daymare: 1998, the title was developed to play as a homage title to the early years of the survival horror genre. As a result, what we got is an over-the-shoulder third-person survival horror title that focused on different zombies running about.

Set in a secret research facility, a chemical accident leaves a breach in security that forces a special ops security team to investigate. Originally, this game has already released on the PC platform back on September 17, 2019. However, the game is now finally coming to the console market with the development studio releasing a new trailer confirming the release date.

For those of who want to pick up a copy of the game, Daymare: 1998, will be releasing on April 28, 2020. Check out the latest console release date trailer above along with a game gallery for the title featured down below.









Source: YouTube