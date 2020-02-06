New Trailer Reveals Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Will be Ported Onto Nintendo Switch in March

Deep Silver and Volition have announced that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected will be ported onto the Nintendo Switch and will be available to purchase on March 27, 2020. In typical chaotic Saints Row fashion, watch the wacky trailer down below.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is certainly the most chaotic entry in the franchise. Let me set the scene. The year is unknown in an unfamiliar future, your character is the POTUS and is tasked with dealing with an alien threat from a different solar system. It is up to you and the gang to take down the evil alien allegiance who follow the dictator Zinyak. Sounds fun, right?

However, the port version of the game won’t be arriving without any bonus goodies. Check out down below to find out what players will receive when purchasing the game on the Nintendo Switch.

Key Features:

The American Dream – Play as the President of the United States in a wild story that spans countries, time, and space. It’s up to you to free the world, now for the first time on Nintendo Switch™. • Super Hero-in-Chief – Leap over buildings. Kill people with your mind. Run through tanks. Those are just some of the powers on offer that you can wield in your quest. • Alien Toys of Destruction – Wield an impressive array of alien vehicles and weapons. The Inflato-Ray, the Polarizer, the Disintegrator, and many more are all are yours to utilize. • Custom Weapons, Custom Mayhem – You’ve customized your character. You’ve customized your clothes. Now you also have a powerful weapon customization system. • Dynamic Duo – Seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op, a Saints Row standard, improved. The only thing better than one malicious super powered President is two! • Fully Re-Elected – Saints Row IV Re-Elected contains an impressive 25 DLC Packs, including the Dubstep Gun (Remix) Pack, the Presidential Pack, the Commander-In-Chief Pack, and two celebrated episodic story expansions: Enter The Dominatrix and How The Saints Save Christmas

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected arrives on the Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2020.

Source: Saints Row Youtube