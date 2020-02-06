Phantasy Star Online 2 Will Indeed be Coming to PC Sometime in the Future

According to Phantasy Star Online 2’s official online manual, the highly anticipated title will be making its way to the PC platform! Originally only coming to Xbox One, many gamers were itching to get their hands on the game on different platforms.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a free-to-play role playing game that has players set in the Phanatsy star franchise. However, for the longest time, the game was only set to release for the Xbox, but thanks to the games official manual, it seems that the game will be coming to more platforms, including PC.

Yes, if you’re a fan of Phantasy Star Online, you will be glad to hear the game is heading to PC, on both Windows PC and Steam storefronts. But the bad news is, there is no release date or release window for the game as of yet.

All we know for sure is that PSO 2 will be receiving a closed beta for Xbox One this weekend. The closed beta is now available to preload and will run from February 7-8.

Would you like to see Phantasy Star Online 2 make its way to the PC platform? Make sure to let us know in the comments below!

Source: Gamespot