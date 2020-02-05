Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, Believes Google and Amazon Are the “Main Competitors Going Forward”

The gaming community loves to pit the big three gaming companies against each other — PlayStation, Microsoft, and Nintendo; however, head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has detailed in a new interview that he thinks Nintendo and Sony are not the company’s competitors.

Spencer details that going forward Amazon and Google will be the company’s biggest competitors and that’s not to disrespect either Sony and Nintendo. However, he notes that Google and Amazon have been investing tens of billions dollars into streaming games that can reach up to 7 billion users.

This to Spencer is the ultimate goal — get the most amount of gamers to play the games they create. It will be hard to get two big monolith companies out of the way if Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft are always fighting among themselves. Google Stadia just launched this past Holiday to a rocky start, however the potential is surely there.

Check out the highlighted portion of the interview from Protocol down below:

“When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a ton of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the main competitors going forward. That’s not to disrespect Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I guess they could try to re-create Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in cloud over the years.” “I don’t want to be in a fight over format wars with those guys while Amazon and Google are focusing on how to get gaming to 7 billion people around the world. Ultimately, that’s the goal.”

In related news, Phil Spencer recently detailed a quick update on Microsoft’s upcoming game from the new studio — The Initiative. For those who are not familiar with the studio, this is a new Microsoft owned studio that is working on their debut title. We don’t know what the studio has planned quite yet but we did get a slight little update on The Initiative. Learn more about The Initiative right here!

Phil Spencer has managed to turn around the Xbox brand within the last couple of years, but with the next-gen consoles set to release this year, the ball is now up for grabs. Do you agree with Spencer on Google and Amazon being the main competitors going forward? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Protocol