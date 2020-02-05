PlayStation Now February Games Announced

With PlayStation Now, gamers have access to titles from the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 along with the PlayStation 4 platform. It’s a service that gives players the ability to play the catalog of video game titles without having to download or install them. Instead, all that is required for PlayStation Now is a subscription fee and an internet connection. From there, players can enjoy the video game titles streamed to both the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

It’s become quite a popular video game streaming service and with this generation really providing gamers with access to video games without the need for specific hardware or components to run them, we imagine the services will continue to thrive. Each month, Sony tends to add a few games into the service and for February, we finally know just what will grace us on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

Announced through the official PlayStation Blog, we know that the PlayStation Now service will be getting Cities Skylines, The Evil Within, and LEGO Worlds. It’s worth noting that Lego Worlds will be available only until August 4, 2020. For those of you who have yet to jump onto the service, you can expect PlayStation Now to run you about $9.99 per month.

Of course, we imagine that more games will be jumping into the service soon with the PlayStation 5 coming out during the holiday season of this year. In the meantime, you can enjoy the latest games now or enjoy some of the previously released games from last month such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Source: PlayStation Blog