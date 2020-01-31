Google Points Fingers At Publishers Due To Lack Of Stadia Content Reveals

Google made a splash in the video game industry this past year. It was the Google Stadia that was meant to change the way we enjoy video games and compete against the like of Sony or Microsoft. While gamers were initially interested, there was some confusion as to what Google Stadia actually was. There were plenty of gamers out there that thought Google Stadia would be the Netflix style service but for video game titles. That wasn’t the case and it may have hurt Google with the subscriber base to the service.

Instead of being a Netflix service for video games, with Google Stadia players could pay a fee to unlock all the features such as the ability to stream in 4K while also paying for each individual video game. From there, fans would get the ability to stream the video game to a device and enjoy the game through Google’s servers. With this service, players no longer have to worry about their PC being able to run the video game as nothing is actually downloaded or installed.

However, the service has been receiving some flack lately for the lack of content available. That may soon change as 2020 was set to feature over a hundred video game titles, ten of which would be exclusive to the Google Stadia platform. Outside of that announcement, we didn’t get any reveals for the titles. That can be frustrating to some players that are using Google Stadia as a mean to enjoy the latest titles released.

“We understand the desire to hear more specifics on the games. After all, that is what it is about: the games. Of course, not all 120 titles will be announced by the Stadia team, as we leave it up to the publishers to make the announcement about their IP/games, and which platforms it will appear on — just as we will do with the exclusive content coming to Stadia.”

As a result of all the vocal subscribers, Gamesindustry.biz reached out for a comment. Google did reply by stating that while they have content coming, they are not forcing publishers to reveal anything they are not ready to unveil. It’s purely up to the publishers on when they are ready to reveal their video game titles. Regardless of not forcing publishers into deadlines on when they are to reveal their titles, the company will be helping out the teams with their projects on whatever fronts they need.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz