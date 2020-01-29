Microsoft Announces THQ Nordic and Handy Games 2020 Sale

Microsoft has took to the Xbox Wire to announce a new sale for Xbox users; the sale is centered around THQ Nordic and Handy Games!

If you’re in the market for some new games, this sale will serve you well. There are a ton of games on sale and they’re pretty heavily discounted. There are over 100 titles to choose from ranging from epic genres such as total destruction, hack-n-slash action, or alien invasions. The sale won’t last forever though, it is currently live and will come to an end on February 3rd.

Check out the official announcement from Xbox Wire down below:

In related news, Microsoft recently announced their free games of the month for Xbox Games With Gold members. Like every month, Microsoft strategically releases their free games of the month to keep players engaged until the next month.

February 1, 2020, will be the first day Xbox users can hop on and play Fable Heroes and TT Isle of Man. For those unfamiliar with the titles, Microsoft has put out small descriptions of the games which you can check out right here!

The THQ Nordic and Handy Games titles are now currently on sale until February 3rd. If you looking for some new games to pick up, make sure not to wait too long as the sale won;t last forever. Are you planning on picking up anything new in the sale? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Xbox Wire