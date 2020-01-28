Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: New Trailer is all About The Terminator T-800

The Terminator live event is on the horizon for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and to further hype the fan’s excitement for this new in-game event, Ubisoft has released an extensive trailer.

Check out the trailer down below:

The trailer reveals that the Terminator Live Event will be broken into two parts with the first date kicking off tomorrow, January 29, and the second part beginning on Saturday, February 1. The event is set to bring the iconic Terminator T-800 to the game in a brand new mission. It will be up to you, as the player to take down the rise of machine before it gets out of hand. The live event is free and brings only one mission to the game in which you have to save Auroa from total annihilation and a couple of T-800’s.

The Terminator Live event has been on the minds of the players for a while now as Ubisoft has been teasing and further hyping the event over the past week. Finally, we have a concrete update about the event and what exactly it will consist of.

Source: Microsoft Youtube