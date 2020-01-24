Fortnite Season 2 Confirmed For This February

Fortnite really blew up and Epic Games is making sure to keep the title fresh and updated with new seasons and chapters. It’s brought out countless new items, skins, crossover events, and characters to name just a few. It’s clear that there is no slowing down of this popular battle royale title and for fans who have been actively playing, Epic Games has confirmed that Season 2 will be delivered towards the end of February.

We don’t have too long of a wait before we’re able to drop into Season 2. Announced through the official Epic Games Fortnite website, we know that Fortnite Season 2 will be released on February 20, 2020. Unfortunately, that’s all we really know as there doesn’t appear to be any insight as to what all we can expect with this new Season. Instead, Epic Games is keeping things a secret as their official statement on Season 2 reads as follows.

“Season 2 will feature [blank] with multiple [blank]. We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet.”

In other news from the official post, Epic Games has made mention that they are still working on the 11.50 update which would bring Fortnite onto the Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system. While they are hopeful for a smooth release on the engine, they know that there would be some bumps along the way. As a result, they will be bringing the update to a small player base where they can monitor the gameplay and fix any issues that show up before the update is rolled out to everyone.

For now, all we can do is just wait and see what Season 2 brings to the table at the end of February. As a result, you can continue to enjoy the current Season in the meantime and potentially prepare yourself for the next big change-up.









