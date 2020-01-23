Bloober Team Hints Observer 2 is in Development With Cryptic Teaser Trailer

Bloober Team has released a new, cryptic teaser trailer that teases the development of a sequel to Observer. Check it out down below and see if you can make out what the teaser is all about.

Bloober Team might have just dropped the news that the company is working on an Observer sequel with this new teaser. Twitter user Jameslyle96 roughly translated the code which it turns out to say “Daniel are you there?” and Bloober Team responded with the reply of “Good Hacks” meaning James was on the right track.

Daniel Lazarski is the name of the lead of the original game and it would definitely make sense. Nothing has been confirmed yet, however, signs are all pointing to the fact that Bloober Team is indeed working on a sequel to Observer.

Observer is a psychological thriller that released back in August 2017 to fairly positive reviews for creating an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The game posed an enticing story, you play as a detective set in a corrupted cyberpunk future and anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law.

With no real confirmation of what the upcoming project from Bloober Team is, what would you like to see this teaser turn into? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for your latest gaming scoops.

Source: Bloober Team Youtube