EA Pulling Tetris Mobile Games For Good In Light Of New Deal

Everyone loves Tetris. It’s a mindless puzzle game that makes players go through levels relatively quickly. You need to make quick decisions and while the gameplay is simple, the increasing speed makes the title nearly impossible to master. Despite this, there doesn’t seem to be an issue finding a Tetris game to enjoy on any platform, but a few mobile games of the franchise is being taken down for good.

If you own any EA Tetris games on the mobile platforms then you may find support to drop along with the game on April 21, 2020. This comes after N3twork has established a deal with The Tetris Company to publish and develop new video game titles for the series. So far, there is a new Tetris game available right now on iOS and Android that plays out similar to the base original game.

Of course, there are some advertisements so if you want to enjoy the game without any interruptions then you’ll be forced into paying a premium fee. Otherwise, the game is free to enjoy right now. There are likely more Tetris games coming out as well from N3twork though for the EA released titles, you may find an urge to go through them for the last time before April finally hits. With that said, it’s reported that there are some video games already removed on the Google Play Store such as Tetris Blitz.







Source: Eurogamer