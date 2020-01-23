A New Kingdom Hearts Mobile Game Is Coming This Spring

Kingdom Hearts is a long running franchise and while you likely know of the three mainline installments, there have been a series of spin-off titles as well. These games make quite a complex narrative and Square Enix doesn’t seem to have any plans to put the IP down to rest a bit before a new game is released. Just a year ago we got the first initial release of Kingdom Hearts 3 and now we’re finding out that a new mobile game is in the works.

Square Enix has announced the game through Twitter where it’s being called Project Xehanort though no further details as to what the game will be about or how it will play have been released. We’re likely to see Xehanort play a prominent role in the game title but other than that we’re left with nothing to really speculate about. Of course, that’s not stopping Square Enix’s attempt to keep players talking about this game.

Within the same announcement tweet, Square Enix is asking players to guess the name of the game. Of course, that seems near impossible with this series. With titles like 358/2, Dream Drop Distance, and even HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, any guess is likely not too far out of the realm of possibilities. For now, all we know is that the game will be releasing in the Spring of this year for iOS, Android and Amazon devices.

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020!



— Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

Source: Twitter