Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Cuphead, Assassin’s Creed, and More Iconic Video Game Characters

Nintendo has announced a slew of news for their critically acclaimed fighting title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and in addition of announcing a new DLC character, they also detailed the costume pack 5 for Mii fighters.

There are a total of 5 new Mii fighter costumes and they range from plenty of iconic video game series. Starting off the list is Microsoft’s epic boss battling title, Cuphead! Cuphead will come with a music track and if you’ve played Cuphead, you’ll know the music is lit.

Following Cuphead is a couple of Ubisoft owned properties including Altair from Assassin’s Creed and Rabbids, from the rabbids franchise. Lastly but not least is two different versions of Megaman. Thankfully Nintendo released a trailer which showcases all of the new Mii fighters and there abilities in action!

Check out the full detailed Mii costumes coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate down below:

In related news, we had a few DLC characters already added into the game but now a new Nintendo Direct has unveiled that the next character to join the fight is Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Yes, Byleth is the latest DLC character add-on to join the epic fighting title that is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Make sure to check out the full article right here!

Currently, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available on the Nintendo Switch. If you have yet to pick up a copy then you may want to check out our review on the game in our Before You Buy episode upload down below:

Source: YouTube