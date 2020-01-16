Capcom Brings New Style Mode to Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for Nintendo Switch

Capcom has taken to their blog today to announce that they are bringing a new style mode to the Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch!

First introduced in Devil May Cry 4, the style system allowed you to pick between 6 different styles (4 to start, and 2 unlocked later) at the start of each Mission or at a Divinity Statue and with each different style, the combos got different and the action got louder.

Now that special style system from DMC 4, will be making its debut in DMC 3 Special Edition for the Switch which is set to release on February 20th. This is super exciting news for anyone who is a hardcore fan of the franchise as we know that the style system made the DMC games infinitely better!

Thanks to Capcom, they detailed how the style switching is implemented into the game, so if you want to learn more about how to switch styles on the fly, check out the detailed post from Capcom down below:

Style Switching in DMC3 Special Edition (Nintendo Switch) will work just like you’d expect. Press UP for Trickster, DOWN for Royal Guard, LEFT for Gunslinger and RIGHT for Swordmaster. For the special styles unlocked later in the game, it’ll require a quick double-tap of specific buttons. For Doppelganger, double-tap LEFT, and for Quicksilver, double-tap RIGHT.

However, the official gameplay reveal from Capcom is set to go live on Twich on January 16 at Twitch.tv/CapcomUSA starting at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT so if you want to see the new style system in action, I suggest checking out the live stream.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 20th. Have you been playing the other released ports for DMC on Switch? Excited to see the style system make its way to the third title in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Capcom