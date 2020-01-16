Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Brings Rustland Grand Prix to the Game, New Trailer Debuts

Developer Beenox took to YouTube today to release a new trailer for their upcoming new grand prix event for Crash team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

Titled the Rustland Grand Prix, players will complete the Rustland Grand Prix challenges and fill up your Nitro Gauge to earn new characters, karts and customization items. The limited event is set to started tomorrow on January 16th, and will run for a month, February 16th. The new trailer showcases some of the new environments and maps the players will be racing out if they decide to take part of the limited time event!

Check out the new trailer for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Rustland Grand Prix down below:

In related news, Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled is an updated version of the original filled with new content, enhanced graphics, and smoother gameplay! The game is pretty good especially for those who loved the original. First-time Crash Team Racers will find a ton of fun in it as well! If you haven’t picked up the game yet, might I suggest checking out a review roundup for the game right here!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now available for all platforms. Are you excited for the Rustland Grand Prix? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube