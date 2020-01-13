The Surge 2 Kraken DLC Teaser Trailer Released, Set to Launch in January

Developer Deck13 took to YouTube today to release a new teaser trailer for their upcoming DLC expansion for The Surge 2 — The Kraken.

As I just mentioned, The Surge 2 will be receiving a new content pack called the “Kraken” tomorrow and to celebrate and heighten the hype for the fans, a new teaser trailer has been released. The trailer is relatively short only clocking in about 40 seconds long, however, we do get to see epic action in motion and a little tease of what to expect when the full DLC drops.

The Surge 2 Kraken DLC is arriving on January 14 on all platforms and is set to bring a slew of content to the game including a brand-new storyline and location, as well as a wealth of new weapons, implants, and armor to discover and craft. The Kraken content is arriving

In related news, The sequel to the original title is an improvement in every way — bigger, badder, and better. You’ll find more weapons, more sets of gear to extract from enemies, and tougher opponents in even larger environments. While the original might’ve been an impressive step toward a true sci-fi Soulsborne-style game, The Surge 2 squarely plants its flag.

If you’re looking for some help to get you started with all the new mechanics and whatnot, I suggest checking out our top 10 tips for The Surge 2 right here!

The Surge 2 is now available to purchase on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you ready for the upcoming Kraken DLC expansion? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube