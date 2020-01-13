Bethesda Announces New Doom Eternal Trailer for Tomorrow

Bethesda has took to Twitter today to announce the exciting news that a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated shooter title, DOOM Eternal will be launching tomorrow!

The second official trailer for DOOM Eternal will go live at 12:30pm ET. Bethesda then details that the official countdown begins at 11am ET, however, I’m not sure what to expect. The reveal will go live on Twitch and will follow up on YouTube and other sites shortly after. The announcement tweet included a short 4 second teaser showcasing DOOM Eternal!

Check out the official announcement from Bethesda down below:

Official Trailer 2 for DOOM Eternal arrives tomorrow at 12:30pm ET.

The countdown begins tomorrow at 11am ET: https://t.co/HUhnayk1M1 pic.twitter.com/G7z6NOKWgO — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 13, 2020

In recent news, Bethesda and iD Software announced the highly anticipated game will be getting delayed until March 2020. The news comes as a surprise to many of us as it was sett o release next month, however, due to complications, the team wanted to ensure the best experience for the game at launch. Check out the full delay story for Doom Eternal right here!

DOOM Eternal is set to launch for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on March 20, 2020. Planning on pre-ordering the game this far in advance? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter