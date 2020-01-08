Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Double XP Weekend Announced, January 10-13

Developers Infinity Ward has taken to their blog post to announce that a double XP weekend is set to kick off the weekend for their popular multiplayer tittle, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Another Double XP weekend is set to take place this Friday, January 10 at 10AM PT and will run through the weekend ending on Monday, January 13 at 10 AM PT. This gives players the opportunity to rack up tons of XP and boost their level, stats, gear and more.

Infinity Ward has also detailed that the popular party game mode, Gun Game will be making its return alongside a brand new 1v1 Gunfight mode. In addition, 24/7 5v5 Shipment will also be getting it’s very own playlist and the madness will surely follow. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Double XP weekend starts this Friday!

Source: Activision