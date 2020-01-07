Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 ‘Online Open’ Will Begin On January 17
Rev up your kart and pick your favorite racer as Nintendo has taken to twitter to announce a new competitive racing event for their vastly popular racing title, Mario Kart 8. Check out the exciting announcement down below.
The racing tour is called “Online Open” and will commence on January 17, and will allow players to bring their competitive skills to the table in an all-new event. The event will begin on January 17 and will run through January 19, giving the top 8 players who participate in the event to win up to 2500 My Nintendo Gold Points, which is equivalent to $25. Now, that’s pretty awesome. All you have to do to join is enter the following tournament codes each day.
Tournament Codes:
January 17th – 0799-6132-1003
January 18th – 2403-5150-5963
January 19th – 1453-2535-4539
It’s important to note that in order to access this tournament, you’ll need to enter the following code within the Tournaments menu after selecting Online Play.
What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be participating in the event? If so let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.