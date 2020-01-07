Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 ‘Online Open’ Will Begin On January 17

Rev up your kart and pick your favorite racer as Nintendo has taken to twitter to announce a new competitive racing event for their vastly popular racing title, Mario Kart 8. Check out the exciting announcement down below.

Rev your engines and grab your Red Shells, the #MarioKart8Deluxe North American Online Open begins on 1/17! Alongside bragging rights, the top 8 players will be eligible to win 2500 My Nintendo Gold Points.



Learn More, including how to join on 1/17: https://t.co/qlGAqj3ePn pic.twitter.com/CUlKq8GwJf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 6, 2020

The racing tour is called “Online Open” and will commence on January 17, and will allow players to bring their competitive skills to the table in an all-new event. The event will begin on January 17 and will run through January 19, giving the top 8 players who participate in the event to win up to 2500 My Nintendo Gold Points, which is equivalent to $25. Now, that’s pretty awesome. All you have to do to join is enter the following tournament codes each day.

Tournament Codes:

January 17th – 0799-6132-1003

January 18th – 2403-5150-5963

January 19th – 1453-2535-4539

It’s important to note that in order to access this tournament, you’ll need to enter the following code within the Tournaments menu after selecting Online Play.

What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be participating in the event? If so let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news.

Source: Nintendo Twitter