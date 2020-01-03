Resident Evil 3 File Size Revealed

Capcom as of late has been killing it with the Resident Evil franchise. After going back to their roots with Resident Evil 7, the development studio had another mega-hit with the Resident Evil 2 remake. Fans had been pleading to Capcom in hopes that they would go back and offer a remake of the Resident Evil sequel installment, much like how they handled Resident Evil.

Early in 2019, we got Resident Evil 2 and it wasn’t very long after that we got the reveal of Resident Evil 3, a remake of the following installment. As the game franchise is likely to get plenty of sales from veteran fans alone, there are likely quite a few players experiencing the game for the first time.

For those of you who didn’t play Resident Evil 3 when it launched on the original PlayStation, the game takes place during the same events as Resident Evil 2. This time around, you’ll take the role of Jill Valentine, a former S.T.A.R.S member that is stuck in Raccoon City after being infested with zombies. You’ll need to explore, gather items and use them carefully.

While the game is slated to launch on April 3, 2020, we do have some insight as to how big of a file size the game will be. According to the Microsoft Store, Resident Evil 3 will be 43.01 GB. This download will be in two parts, the campaign along with the Resistance multiplayer game mode. As mentioned, Resident Evil 3 will be released on April 3, 2020, for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.

Source: Microsoft