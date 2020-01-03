Twitch Offers 10 Free Games This Month For Prime Members

Twitch is a massively popular video game streaming platform. It’s arguably the biggest for both popular and new content creators as they can stream video game titles or simply chat with an audience. Because there is a big community already established on Twitch, there is an incentive to get users on their Prime membership which can be done through Amazon Prime. One of the means to get people subscribed to Prime is by offering free video game titles.

Each month there is a slew of new video game titles offered for Prime members. For this month, you have a total of ten free video games to claim before they are taken down next month for the next set of title releases. While most of these games are relatively small or indie releases, they at least give players something new to enjoy.

Twitch Prime January 2020 Games

Dandara

Anarcute

Kingdom: New Lands

A Hero Lost Phone

Splasher

Enter The Gungeon

Ape Out

Witcheye

Gato Roboto

Heave Ho

That’s not the only perk you’ll receive if you’re a Twitch Prime subscriber. You’ll also receive in-game goods from a variety of titles while an additional freebie is the fact that you’ll be able to get one free subscription to any channel of your choosing. With these subscriptions, you’ll unlock custom emotes the channel has locked away and even the ability to skip any advertisements that pop up before the stream.

Source: Twitch