Former CJ Voice Actor Is Not Involved In Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games is a massively popular development studio known around the world. Their biggest hit is arguably Grand Theft Auto and while we’ve been waiting to see a reveal for Grand Theft Auto 6, rumors are constantly being poured out online. One of the biggest rumors that have been going on is that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be bringing back the character CJ.

We don’t know if these rumors are true at all and frankly, there is probably a lot of false information being thrown around. Still, there was plenty of hype about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas character CJ making a return. The character CJ was voiced by Chris Bellard who is better known as Maylay from his music industry career. With the rumors and hype building up, Chris decided to take to Instagram and set the record straight.

According to Chris Bellard, he is not involved in any capacity with Rockstar Games. If they wish to bring CJ back out for the video game installment, they will have to find a different voice actor. There weren’t any details as to why the voice actor wasn’t going to return, but it seems to us that Bellard doesn’t have fond memories of working with the studio. This is nothing too out of the ordinary with voice actors and the video game industry.

In fact, it wasn’t very long ago that we had a strike with SAG-AFTRA union members refusing to work until new standards were met. This strike has since ended after new agreements were drawn up that made things a bit fairer between the development studio and the card-carrying SAG-AFTRA members. For now, we’ll have to wait until Rockstar Games makes the official announcement for the upcoming GTA installment.

Source: Instagram