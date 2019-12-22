New Xbox Sale Discounts Over 800 Titles in 2019 Countdown Sale

2019 is coming to an end and to close the decade with a bang, Microsoft has launched a new sale that discounts over 800 titles. The sale is now live and Microsoft has put out a brand new trailer to showcase some of the titles included in the sale, check it out down below.

As mentioned above, Microsoft’s 2019 Countdown Sale is now live and features some of the biggest games of the year. Highlights include Gears 5, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 20, and Borderlands 3. The sale allows users to save up to 67% with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Gold Members saving up to 10% more. That’s a lot of savings!

What better way to close out the year than buying more video games. If you are interested in the sale, we suggest making your transactions before we get to the bulk of the holiday season and it slips away.

The sale has begun on December 19, 2019, and will run and conclude on January 2, 2020. So you have until next year to decide what games you would like to purchase. You can view the full list of games on sale via the Xbox Live store.

