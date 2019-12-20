Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice New Trailer Celebrates Game of The Year Award

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was crowned the Game of The Year at The Game Awards and to celebrate, developer From Software has released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion.

Check it out down below:

The accolades trailer highlights some of the gaming media’s quotes about the game and there’s much to say. Metacritic claims the game is a “Must Play”, while Gamespot also claims it their “Game of the Year”. The gaming community was very pleased with the game as a whole, as there was much to love about the game. Despite the uncertainty, this more than anything proves this was the Game of the Year.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a brilliant mashup of a gripping story with the groundwork of FromSoftware’s iconic gameplay. Gameplay follows traditional FromSoftware gameplay, as it’s challenging, but always presents scenario as feasible. The game is very well-rounded and it just goes to show that FromSoftware really put their heart and soul into this title.

The Game Awards 2019 proved to be a solid showing of world-premieres, already announced games and awards. The show had a performance from Green Day which was totally solid and offered a great moment to really take in and appreciate the whole production. If you happen to miss out on the show, no worries, Gameranx has you covered with a recap of all the winners coming from the night

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now out on all platforms. Did you enjoy this trailer? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube