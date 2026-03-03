Best New Games of February 2026

With each new month comes a slew of titles for you to buy and hopefully enjoy. If you’ve missed out on some of the best games to try out on console and PC from February, our list should be able to assist you.

#10 High on Life 2

The fact that High on Life 2 happened at all is its own kind of crazy miracle. But, yeah, the game is out now, and things will be just as nuts as before.

Continuing from the events of the first title, you have helped save humanity, become a bounty hunter, and live a good life…and then…a “return” causes everything to get upended, and now you not only have to go save your sister from death, but humanity is once again being threatened by a different alien threat.

Hooray.

Wield the most insane weapons ever and take on threats left and right so you can at least try to get back to your happy life again.

#9 Romeo is a Dead Man

Being completely honest with you here…Romeo is a Dead Man is an incredibly wacky and unique title made by the one and only…Suda 51. Yep. He’s back! And if you’re a fan of just how nuts the games he makes are, you’re going to love this one, no doubt.

To at least attempt to simplify things, Romeo was a simple guy who meets a girl named Juliet, because of course he does…and then all of spacetime shatters, Romeo loses his head, and he’s recruited by the FBI, the Space-Time Police branch, obviously, to try and restore what he can.

…yes, that really was the simple version. Do your best to make sense of the rest while you play!

#8 Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties

Remakes have been all the rage recently, and that includes with Yakuza Kiwami 3 + Dark Ties, the latest from the SEGA franchise that hopes to bring new and familiar players together for a fun experience that will test just how far you’ll go for your goal!

As Kazuma Kiryu, you’ll fight for your loved ones in an intense action experience…that also has plenty of fun side things to do.

Then, as Yoshitaka Mine, you’ll witness just how much darkness can change a person, and how far they’ll go to feel something again. Both adventures await you in the game, so if you’ve been enjoying the previous remakes, you’ll want this one, too!

#7 Reanimal

How far would you go to get back those who are closest to you? In Reanimal, you’ll have the ability to figure that out on your own or with a friend.

The game was made by a certain beloved horror team that has done “partner adventures” in the past, and this time, you’ll play a sibling duo who must go into literal Hell to try and get their friends back. Yet, nothing about this journey will be simple, not even the main characters themselves.

What will they have to overcome to get their friends? What secrets are they hiding from themselves and the world? Muster up your courage and dive in to find out!

#6 Mario Tennis Fever

The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a hot start both in software and in hardware, and the first exclusive title of 2026 is Mario Tennis Fever! Yes, it’s time to take Mario back onto the tennis pitch once again, and this time, there’s even MORE to do and use.

For example, the key “hook” of this game is the Fever Rackets. These special items all have special abilities, and if you charge them up and use them properly, they can change the complexion of the match!

When you add that to a slew of new modes and incredible multiplayer features, you can bet that this game is truly…Ace.

#5 Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined

If you haven’t been paying attention, Square Enix has been on a “remake kick” lately, especially since a beloved RPG franchise has been selling well with its remakes. The latest in this line is Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, which has not only brought the game to modern systems and given it a visual overhaul, but the remake has also “refined” the gameplay experience so that it’ll be less of a grind for players.

What starts as a simple quest to find what else is out there in the world soon becomes a journey to fix the world as a whole and bring back the lands that are lost!

You won’t be alone on this journey, but be prepared, for there are many things that await you.

#4 Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse

How well do you know your own homeland? In Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse, you’ll take part in a set of mysteries surrounding an island and the paranormal “mermaids” that start to appear. It all starts with a young pearl diver who has an encounter that he can’t explain.

Then, curses start to affect the island and its people, and a group of mismatched souls is brought together to figure out the truth before it’s too late.

What is the truth about this place? Can the curses be broken for good? Who are these mermaids that legends speak of? Play the game and find out!

#3 Nioh 3

Japan is in great danger. The land is overrun not only by humans trying to profit off the chaos, but also by Yokai, vicious monsters of all shapes and sizes, who are running rampant. It’s your job to put them down… permanently. In Nioh 3, you’ll get your chance, and it’ll be a hack-and-slash ride through the country the whole way through!

The good news is that you’ll have many weapons and abilities at your disposal, including being able to switch between “Samurai-Style” and “Ninja-Style!” Use these forms to overwhelm or blitz your foes, taking them down one by one until all of Japan is free!

#2 Mewgenics

There are some titles out there that are just so weird that you can’t help but play them, simply because you want to see just how insane things get. Mewgenics is one such title, and an indie game that almost didn’t come out, as it was first announced a LOT time ago. Just saying.

However, it did get made, and in it, you’ll use cats to go on various quests, get stronger, retrieve things, and then go off to new owners, leaving you to start with a new batch of cats! Can you master their genetics to make the purr-fect fit for every mission? You’ll find out when you play…

#1 Resident Evil Requiem

Finally, we have undoubtedly the biggest release of the year so far! Resident Evil Requiem brings it all back to where things began: Raccoon City.

Through the perspectives of Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy, you’ll unravel the latest monster-filled conspiracy in an attempt to finally end the evil that this city has put out. It won’t be easy, and many are saying that this game is full of scares. You’ve been warned!

However, the game is also a current “Game of the Year” frontrunner, as many are praising it as one of the best titles in the series and possibly a “masterpiece!” Play it yourself to see if you survive what’s thrown at you!