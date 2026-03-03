Best New Games Announced In February 2026

February is gone, but it left quite an impact on gamers! Numerous new titles were revealed, and we got the ten biggest to talk about here!

#10 Big Walk

Who wants to go for a walk? Who wants to go for a Big Walk? This title is the latest in a long line of games that are all about teamwork! Specifically, you’ll work together with friends to journey across a big world that requires you to cooperate in order to survive.

The twist? You can’t actually talk with one another! That means you’ll have to get clever if you’re aiming to make it through the challenges and puzzles you come across.

Don’t worry, though, there will be time to relax and enjoy the beautiful world you’re in. So, why not grab some friends and try it out when it arrives?

#9 Iron Lung

Many of you will be familiar with Iron Lung because of the successful movie that Markiplier adapted, and we congratulate him on defying the odds and making that a hit with minimal budget.

However, if you haven’t played the game itself, you’ll have the chance to do it on PS5! The game takes place within a submarine, and your gameplay ability will be limited by design. You’ll need to get answers about what is happening to you as you work your way through a literal ocean of blood that is coming in at every turn.

Will you be able to survive the madness that lies within this craft? One way to find out…

#8 Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

One of the all-time classic franchises in the gaming space is finally getting another title! Konami and Evil Empire revealed Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, and it’s exactly what you’re hoping for in a Castlevania title, if not a little more.

For example, this game takes place in Paris in 1499, where monsters are attempting to consume the city, and all the while, a familiar castle looms above the iconic location. Thankfully, the city has a protector in the form of Trevor Belmont’s successor, who indeed wields the Vampire Killer!

Using this whip and many other weapons she comes across, she’ll have to put an end to this monstrous scourge!

#7 Another Eden Begins

How much do you love RPGs? Do you want something that resonates with you like the classic RPGs of old? Good news, Another Eden Begins will be just that! The game is headed up by a master of the genre: Masato Kato.

He’s going so big with this RPG that not only does it span across the past, present, and future, but once you beat the main game, a special “New Game+” mode will unlock that’ll give you a NEW adventure to take on!

Plus, you’ll have 18 characters to enjoy and work with to get through battles and unlock powerful strikes. The game drops later this year.

#6 Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Hey, would you look at that! Kena is back! A sequel that no one saw coming, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, will hit PlayStation and PC, and a new adventure awaits her.

This time around, Kena is a full-on spirit guide, showing just how much progress she’s made since the last title. However, things are not all well; she has an affliction that needs dealing with, and to do that, she has to go to a new island that is full of new spirits to wield, puzzles to solve, and dangers to overcome.

Will she be able to save herself and figure out the threat trying to consume the world?

#5 Project Windless

Every once in a while, a title comes along that you don’t expect, and you don’t know what to make of it, but you’re intrigued by what you see. Project Windless is one such title. The game is an action open-world RPG that is actually based on a Korean novel!

In it, you are a Rekon, who is a birdlike warrior, and the land you are in is fraught with dangers and strife that you must overcome to make it a better place. However, how you do so is up to you. The game has “little hand holding,” and you’ll get to walk your own path so that the legend of your greatness can be written how you desire.

#4 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2

The journey of Solid Snake continues, as Konami is finally dropping the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2. In this second collection, you’ll get Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Peace Walker, and Ghost Babel. Yes, that means the collection still isn’t complete, but things are finally coming together at a good clip!

In these games, you’ll play as Solid Snake or Big Boss and attempt to save the world from various powerful foes and conspiracies. The games received much acclaim when they arrived, due to their impressive stories, gameplay, and graphics. You’ll be able to get the collection on August 27th.

#3 God of War Trilogy Remake

ZEUS!!! YOUR SON HAS RETURNED!!!

While many are awaiting to see how Kratos will be in live-action, Sony made the notion of going back to his past once more to showcase how great the original games were. The God of War Trilogy Remake is in the works right now, and just as important as the announcement is that the original voice actor for Kratos has returned, too! Thus making this a truly official and worthy remake.

While no footage was shown of the remake, it’s fair to say that with them running on PS5 (and presumably PC), it’s going to look far more impressive than the original PS2 titles.

#2 Pokemon Winds & Waves

Pokemon fans have been waiting for a LONG time for an announcement about the 10th generation of pocket monsters, and now, we know it’s coming in 2027 with the arrival of Pokémon Winds and Waves.

The game will take players to an archipelago, one that is modeled after places like the Philippines, and the teaser trailer seems to indicate that the environments you’ll get to explore will be more diverse and in-depth than ever before. That includes being able to dive into the waters around the islands to see and capture Pokémon!

Your three starter Pokémon will be Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Which will you choose to start your latest grand adventure?

#1 Untitled John Wick Game

Finally, and perhaps most epically, Saber Interactive has revealed that they’re teaming with Lionsgate to make a John Wick video game. Yes, the “Baba Yaga” has had a video game adaptation in the past, but not like this.

This will be a fully fledged action game set in the time period before the John Wick films. Thus, his story and world will be revealed in even more detail. Oh, and did we mention that Keanu Reeves is back as John? Be seeing you, Mr. Wick.