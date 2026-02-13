GTA Online: Short Trips – Introduction and Seed Capital

If you’re participating in the newest update GTA Online has dropped, Deadline Duet, you’ve seen that a limited time offer of 2X GTA$ and RP has been offered for online players until February 12th, 2026. Shed your usual created character and take on the role of familiar faces, Franklin and Lamar, in a short series of missions, Short Trips. If you haven’t already completed these missions, we’ve got your back! Read below to see how to start these missions, and a guide on how to complete the first of the three.

How Do I Start Short Trips?

‘Ey, so, uh, I know you been there already, but Pooh just called and said I can come through and get a tour of Dre’s studio as a thank you for what we did for him.Lamar crazy ass heard, so, you know that fool gon’ be there too, but it’s goin’ be cool. We’ll do it whenever is good for you. Man, I’m excited for this. Look, bring a friend if you like. This one gon’ hit different, a’ight? Peace, homie.

Before you can begin playing the missions, it’s important to know that two players are required to do these missions. GTA Online does have an option for GTA to pair you up with a random player in the server that also is taking on the mission. So even if you don’t have someone available at the moment, you won’t automatically be locked out of the missions. Finding someone on the server may take time though, so keep that in mind when starting.

You’ll receive a phone call from Franklin on your in-game phone. He sends out an invitation to you for a tour of Dr. Dre’s studio, Record A Studios. Once you get the call and listen to it, hop inside your favorite fast car and head to the studio. The studio is marked with a yellow F icon on the map, located around the Rockford Hills area. Place a marker and cruise to your destination.

When you’ve reached the studio, step inside the yellow ring to head inside. A pop-up will appear in the top left, select Enter Record A Studios, which will bring up the match-making screen. Here is where you will need to begin to have a second player moving forward. Once you and a pal have banded together, or the server gods have found a partner for you, you can press Play. This will begin the first of three missions.

Short Trips – Seed Capital

Once the mission starts, you and your partner will get the grand tour of the studio alongside Frank and Lamar. As Lamar drops some creative raps, after a while you and your partner will casually slip out of the recording room to partake in some of the good stuff in the smoking room, joined by your esteemed tour guide, DJ Pooh, and touring buddies. You and your partner will find yourself getting too high where you both have an “out of body experience” where each of your consciousness will find their way into Franklin and Lamar to begin the first mission.

You will spawn outside, where it’s discussed that the last of Lamar’s stash, so the two of you need to “reup”. Hop inside the green Emperor and head to LD Organics. Depending on the character, you may or may not have to ride along. During the ride, the two will converse back and forth about the strain of weed, before a realization that the warehouse is being raided! Once you’ve reached the warehouse, outside there will be enemies waiting for you. Take them all out to enter a new cutscene where Chop will take out the final Vagos outside.

Head back to the front of the warehouse and walk inside the yellow ring to go inside.

Unfortunately, even inside there are Vagos messing with your product. Working together, take out the remaining inside before exiting out through the garage doors, marked with another yellow ring. It’s advised to pick up as much ammo possible here as you will not have your usual array of weapons.

Back outside, a cutscene plays. A member has stolen one of your delivery trucks and is taking it back to their base. Franklin and Lamar hop inside the back of the truck where a heated argument gets loud enough that the driver overhears and alerts companions to roll up to take the two of you out. The two of you grab your weapon where the next section of gameplay begins.

Aim and fire at the multiple cars and bikes following behind and shooting at you. They will come out from different streets and roads, so keep an eye out and fire! When the driver makes it to his destination, the two of you hop out the back, where you will continue taking out stragglers that have followed behind, along with more waiting for you. Your next goal is to take out the van driver and take his keys.

Navigate the enemies and locate your target, marked with red diamond with an black X. Take him out and collect the keys, where the final cutscene will play.

Franklin and Lamar make their way to the stolen weed truck. Franklin comments that the truck doesn’t look so good. Well that’s not promising. Lamar brushes him off, as long as there’s still weed to smoke in the back, all is good. Unfortunately for the two, the truck has taken too much damage and explodes, where all the goods go up in smoke.

Mission passed!

We’ll explore the next two missions soon!