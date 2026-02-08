GTA Online: Deadline Duet Week

Romance is in the air! Or maybe that’s just blood?!

Is there anything more romantic than crushing your enemies alongside your sweetheart? If you answered no, then what’s wrong with you?! We kid, but GTA Online seems to have the same thinking as us here, as the weekly challenge kicking off the month of romance brings back a classic, with a twist. We’re talking about Deadline. But to make this brutal mode even sweeter, GTA challenges you to pair up with a partner to take out a rival team, creating a new adversary mode, Deadline Duet. We covered more about what this mode is and where to find it here soon, but for this article we want to focus on the weekly challenge set up for players, along with all the goodies being offered for the next two weeks!

Deadline Duet

Going from February 5th to February 11th, 2026, teams can earn $100,000 by playing the new adversary mode Deadline Duet. In order to earn the weekly challenge, you and a teammate must win two matches.

Where to find the mode?

Once you have a partner to play this mode with, open the interaction menu inside the game.

inside the game. Navigate over to the Online tab.

tab. Scroll down to Adversary Mode.

From here, there are three maps to choose from.

Deadline Duet I: Takes place in Little Seoul .

Takes place in . Deadline Duet II: Takes place in Burton.

Takes place in Deadline Duet III: Takes place in Elysian Island.

Nagasaki Shotaro

Until February 18th, 2026, the Nagasaki Shotaro is available for 50% off! You can purchase this futuristic bike by using the in-game phone and going to Legendary Motorsport in the internet app.

Unfortunately the energy trail is NOT available to use during free-roam. So no terrorizing drivers in Los Santos with walls of colorful energy. Sorry gamers.

Pfister Astrale

Players may already have this sleek retro mobile if they are a GTA+ member, as the Astrale was available for purchase back in January on Legendary Motorsports as well as at the Vinewood Club.

However, if you’ve been chomping at the bit at having this classic car inspired by the real life counterpart, Porsche 928, now you are able to purchase one on Legendary Motorsport, using your in-game phone. This ride will cost you $1,475,500.

Alongside this sweet ride, an extra customization option has been highlighted with its introduction. Visit Hao’s Special Works for your usual detailed customization and to add Missile Lock-On Jammer capability!

Community Races

Rockstar has taken a second to recognize its community, spotlighting a member, patoudemoorea, for their new creation that utilizes the Nagasaki Shotaro in a Stunt Race. This map, along with other modes, are paying out double GTA$ and RP this week. If you want to earn some good money as well as supporting creators in the community, this week is a good time to!

Random Event: Valentine’s Cheater

GTA Online love is in the air! Hearts, booze, scornful ex-lovers! Wait what??

In a limited-time event, players can randomly encounter a nearly naked man tied to a pole. His belongings are strewn about, his vehicle lit on fire, and the word “CHEATER” written on the building nearby.

The man will call out to the player, where he will explain his predicament and you will be presented with a choice. Free him or rob him.

If you choose to free him, you will be thanked and receive $25,000 and 1,000 RP .

and . However if you choose to rob him, you will gain $5,000 and 1,000 RP.

It is possible to untie the cheater after robbing him, doing so will cause the character to turn hostile towards you.

If you want to find this traitorous lover, you can search around Senora Desert Trailer Park or RON Alternates Wind Farm for a chance to find him.

A few more goodies have been offered to players who will be gathering on the servers for the next two weeks! Hit some free bubbly, or cozy up in a onesie!