Pathologic 3 – How to Summon Any Item

A little bit of Novocaine here, a little bit of Morphine there. Add a little or add a lot!

Can you imagine trying to battle a plague coursing through a small town in only 12 days? In Pathologic 3, you are doing just that! A reimagining of the Bachelor route, you take the role of the doctor solving this sickness without losing yourself in the process. If only you could miraculously spawn items to tackle this difficult task! Well look no further reader, we’ve got you! Find below a list of items you can spawn in this survival-horror game along with how to navigate spawning them.

How Do I Open the Console?

Before you can spawn all these life-saving items, we must first open the console where we can add in the command for each item you’d like to spawn. Below is a super quick guide to doing as such.

On your keyboard, press CTRL + SHIFT + ` . This will lead to a screen showing information about your computer along with additional info.

. This will lead to a screen showing information about your computer along with additional info. In the upper left will be a drop down menu showing Info by default. Click this menu and navigate to Console.

Huzzah now you’re in! Now you can type, or copy-paste the following items into the console command.

Source [1]

Be sure to include “add_item” before the item you would like to add.

Health Related Item Commands

Health_Handicraft_Item.def

adds 10 units of homebrew medicine, +25 to Health

Health_Pharmaceutical_Item.def

adds 10 units of Calomel, +50 to Health

Health_HealingCream_Item.def

adds 10 units of Mercury Tonic, +100 to Health

Health_Metropolitan_Item.def

adds 10 units of medicine from the capital, +100 to Health

Medical Ingredients Item Commands

Analgetik_Item.def

Adds 32 units

Belladonna_Item.def

Adds 10 units

BottleWater_Item.def –

Adds 15 units

BrownTwyre.def

Adds 10 units

FakeBrownTwyre.def

Adds 10 units of fake twyre

MicroscopeReagent_Item.def

Adds 10 units of Reagent

MorphineComp_Item.def

Adds 10 units of Morphine Crystals

Needle_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Novocaine_Item.def

Adds 15 units

OxBile_Item.def

Adds 15 units

Swevery_Item.def

Adds 2 units of Swevery extract

WhiteWhip_Item.def

Adds 2 units of White Whip Toxin

Mania Boosting Items Commands

Camphor_Item.def

Adds 10 units, +5 to Mania

Coffee_Item.def

Adds 10 units of coffee, +18 to Mania

Tabacco_Item.def

Adds 10 units, +26 to Mania

Taurine_Item.def

Adds 5 units, +30 to Mania

Stimulant_Item.def

Adds 5 units, +34 to Mania

Etorphine_Item.def

Adds 2 units of Hyoscyamine, +41 to Mania

Stimpack_Item.def

Adds 3 units of Adrenaline, +55 to Mania

Strychnin_Item.def

Adds 5 units of Strychnine, +60 to Mania

OdongBrew_Item.def

Adds 5 units of Odongh mixture, +64 to Mania

KhatangherHeart_Item.def

Adds 4 units, +79 to Mania

Strychnin_Strong_Item.def

Adds 3 units of heavy dose of Strychnine, +85 to Mania

Tvirin_Item.def

Adds 1 Twyrine, +128 to Mania

Apathy Boosting Items Commands

Valeriana_Item.def

Adds 10 units of Valerian Extract, +9 to Apathy

Bromide_Item.def

Adds 2 units, +22 to Apathy

Sedative_Item.def

Adds 5 units, +26 to Apathy

Meradorm_Item.def

Adds 5 units, +35 to Apathy

Morphine_Item.def

Adds 5 units, +40 to Apathy

Morphine_Strong_Item.def

Adds 3 units of Heavy dose of Morphine, +88 to Apathy

Recipe Commands

Bromide_RecipeItem.def

Adds Bromide recipe

Etorphine_RecipeItem.def

Adds Hyoscyamine recipe

Health_HealingCream_RecipeItem.def

Adds Mercury Tonic recipe

Health_Pharmaceutical_RecipeItem.def

Adds Calomeline recipe

Meradorm_RecipeItem.def

Adds Meradorm recipe

MicroscopeReagentItem_RecipeItem.def

Adds Microscope Reagent recipe

Morphine_RecipeItem.def

Adds Morphine recipe

Morphine_Strong_RecipeItem.def

Adds Heavy Dose of Morphine recipe

Strychnin_RecipeItem.def

Adds Strychnine recipe

Strychnin_Strong_RecipeItem.def

Adds Heavy Dose of Strychnine recipe

Taurine_RecipeItem.def

Adds Taurine recipe

Tvirin_RecipeItem.def

Adds Twyrine recipe

Weapon Commands

Cigarette_Case_Item.def

Adds 5 units

DebutantWeapon_Item.def

Adds another Debutant pistol

MatchAmmo_Item.def

Adds 10 Matches, can start fire

RevolverAmmo_Item.def

Adds 6 revolver bullets

RevolverWeapon_Item.def

Adds revolver

SilverWeapon_Item.def

Adds Silver gun

SprayWeapon_Item.def

Adds Prototype

Trade and Children Related Item Commands

Beetle_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Butterfly_Item.def

Adds 5 units of butterfly in a box

Lense_Item.def

Adds 5 units

LootBox_Item.def

Adds 1 package with trinkets to unwrap

Marbles_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Nutshell_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Paper_Bull_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Collectible_Pen_Item.def

Adds 5 units of pen

Ring_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Safety_Pin_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Silver_Chain_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Tweezers_Item.def

Adds 5 units

Artifact Related Item Commands

Shovel_Item.def

Adds artifact Shovel artifact

Secret_Item.def

Adds colored shards, after using you get achievement “A Point of View”

Day4_Q17_ItemArchives.def

Adds Archives of the First Outbreak artifact

Probe_Item.def

Adds Sample artifact

source [2]

There are many more commands you can add to this horror, sick filled game. Experiment, see what works! Or just mess around, the choice is yours!