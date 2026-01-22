Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Pathologic 3 – How to Summon Any Item

by

A little bit of Novocaine here, a little bit of Morphine there. Add a little or add a lot!

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]

Can you imagine trying to battle a plague coursing through a small town in only 12 days? In Pathologic 3, you are doing just that! A reimagining of the Bachelor route, you take the role of the doctor solving this sickness without losing yourself in the process. If only you could miraculously spawn items to tackle this difficult task! Well look no further reader, we’ve got you! Find below a list of items you can spawn in this survival-horror game along with how to navigate spawning them.

How Do I Open the Console?

Before you can spawn all these life-saving items, we must first open the console where we can add in the command for each item you’d like to spawn. Below is a super quick guide to doing as such.

  • On your keyboard, press CTRL + SHIFT + `. This will lead to a screen showing information about your computer along with additional info.
  • In the upper left will be a drop down menu showing Info by default. Click this menu and navigate to Console.

Huzzah now you’re in! Now you can type, or copy-paste the following items into the console command.

Source [1]

Be sure to include “add_item” before the item you would like to add.

  • Health_Handicraft_Item.def 

adds 10 units of homebrew medicine, +25 to Health

  • Health_Pharmaceutical_Item.def 

adds 10 units of Calomel, +50 to Health

  • Health_HealingCream_Item.def 

adds 10 units of Mercury Tonic, +100 to Health

  • Health_Metropolitan_Item.def 

adds 10 units of medicine from the capital, +100 to Health

Medical Ingredients Item Commands

  • Analgetik_Item.def  

Adds 32 units

  • Belladonna_Item.def 

Adds 10 units

  • BottleWater_Item.def – 

Adds 15 units

  • BrownTwyre.def 

Adds 10 units

  • FakeBrownTwyre.def 

Adds 10 units of fake twyre

  • MicroscopeReagent_Item.def 

Adds 10 units of Reagent

  • MorphineComp_Item.def 

Adds 10 units of Morphine Crystals

  • Needle_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Novocaine_Item.def 

Adds 15 units

  • OxBile_Item.def 

Adds 15 units

  • Swevery_Item.def 

Adds 2 units of Swevery extract

  • WhiteWhip_Item.def 

Adds 2 units of White Whip Toxin

Mania Boosting Items Commands

  • Camphor_Item.def 

Adds 10 units, +5 to Mania

  • Coffee_Item.def 

Adds 10 units of coffee, +18 to Mania

  • Tabacco_Item.def 

Adds 10 units, +26 to Mania

  • Taurine_Item.def 

Adds 5 units, +30 to Mania

  • Stimulant_Item.def 

Adds 5 units, +34 to Mania

  • Etorphine_Item.def 

Adds 2 units of Hyoscyamine, +41 to Mania

  • Stimpack_Item.def 

Adds 3 units of Adrenaline, +55 to Mania

  • Strychnin_Item.def 

Adds 5 units of Strychnine, +60 to Mania

  • OdongBrew_Item.def 

Adds 5 units of Odongh mixture, +64 to Mania

  • KhatangherHeart_Item.def 

Adds 4 units, +79 to Mania

  • Strychnin_Strong_Item.def 

Adds 3 units of heavy dose of Strychnine, +85 to Mania

  • Tvirin_Item.def 

Adds 1 Twyrine, +128 to Mania

Apathy Boosting Items Commands

  • Valeriana_Item.def 

Adds 10 units of Valerian Extract, +9 to Apathy

  • Bromide_Item.def 

Adds 2 units, +22 to Apathy

  • Sedative_Item.def 

Adds 5 units, +26 to Apathy

  • Meradorm_Item.def 

Adds 5 units, +35 to Apathy

  • Morphine_Item.def 

Adds 5 units, +40 to Apathy

  • Morphine_Strong_Item.def 

Adds 3 units of Heavy dose of Morphine, +88 to Apathy

Recipe Commands

  • Bromide_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Bromide recipe

  • Etorphine_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Hyoscyamine recipe

  • Health_HealingCream_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Mercury Tonic recipe

  • Health_Pharmaceutical_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Calomeline recipe

  • Meradorm_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Meradorm recipe

  • MicroscopeReagentItem_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Microscope Reagent recipe

  • Morphine_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Morphine recipe

  • Morphine_Strong_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Heavy Dose of Morphine recipe

  • Strychnin_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Strychnine recipe

  • Strychnin_Strong_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Heavy Dose of Strychnine recipe

  • Taurine_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Taurine recipe

  • Tvirin_RecipeItem.def 

Adds Twyrine recipe

Weapon Commands

  • Cigarette_Case_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • DebutantWeapon_Item.def 

Adds another Debutant pistol

  • MatchAmmo_Item.def 

Adds 10 Matches, can start fire

  • RevolverAmmo_Item.def 

Adds 6 revolver bullets

  • RevolverWeapon_Item.def 

Adds revolver

  • SilverWeapon_Item.def 

Adds Silver gun

  • SprayWeapon_Item.def 

Adds Prototype

  • Beetle_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Butterfly_Item.def 

Adds 5 units of butterfly in a box

  • Lense_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • LootBox_Item.def 

Adds 1 package with trinkets to unwrap

  • Marbles_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Nutshell_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Paper_Bull_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Collectible_Pen_Item.def 

Adds 5 units of pen

  • Ring_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Safety_Pin_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Silver_Chain_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Tweezers_Item.def 

Adds 5 units

  • Shovel_Item.def 

Adds artifact Shovel artifact

  • Secret_Item.def 

Adds colored shards, after using you get achievement “A Point of View”

  • Day4_Q17_ItemArchives.def 

Adds Archives of the First Outbreak artifact

  • Probe_Item.def 

Adds Sample artifact

source [2]

There are many more commands you can add to this horror, sick filled game. Experiment, see what works! Or just mess around, the choice is yours!

Recent Videos

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,