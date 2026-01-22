Pathologic 3 – How to Summon Any Item

Can you imagine trying to battle a plague coursing through a small town in only 12 days? In Pathologic 3, you are doing just that! A reimagining of the Bachelor route, you take the role of the doctor solving this sickness without losing yourself in the process. If only you could miraculously spawn items to tackle this difficult task! Well look no further reader, we’ve got you! Find below a list of items you can spawn in this survival-horror game along with how to navigate spawning them.
How Do I Open the Console?
Before you can spawn all these life-saving items, we must first open the console where we can add in the command for each item you’d like to spawn. Below is a super quick guide to doing as such.
- On your keyboard, press CTRL + SHIFT + `. This will lead to a screen showing information about your computer along with additional info.
- In the upper left will be a drop down menu showing Info by default. Click this menu and navigate to Console.
Huzzah now you’re in! Now you can type, or copy-paste the following items into the console command.
Be sure to include “add_item” before the item you would like to add.
Health Related Item Commands
- Health_Handicraft_Item.def
adds 10 units of homebrew medicine, +25 to Health
- Health_Pharmaceutical_Item.def
adds 10 units of Calomel, +50 to Health
- Health_HealingCream_Item.def
adds 10 units of Mercury Tonic, +100 to Health
- Health_Metropolitan_Item.def
adds 10 units of medicine from the capital, +100 to Health
Medical Ingredients Item Commands
- Analgetik_Item.def
Adds 32 units
- Belladonna_Item.def
Adds 10 units
- BottleWater_Item.def –
Adds 15 units
- BrownTwyre.def
Adds 10 units
- FakeBrownTwyre.def
Adds 10 units of fake twyre
- MicroscopeReagent_Item.def
Adds 10 units of Reagent
- MorphineComp_Item.def
Adds 10 units of Morphine Crystals
- Needle_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Novocaine_Item.def
Adds 15 units
- OxBile_Item.def
Adds 15 units
- Swevery_Item.def
Adds 2 units of Swevery extract
- WhiteWhip_Item.def
Adds 2 units of White Whip Toxin
Mania Boosting Items Commands
- Camphor_Item.def
Adds 10 units, +5 to Mania
- Coffee_Item.def
Adds 10 units of coffee, +18 to Mania
- Tabacco_Item.def
Adds 10 units, +26 to Mania
- Taurine_Item.def
Adds 5 units, +30 to Mania
- Stimulant_Item.def
Adds 5 units, +34 to Mania
- Etorphine_Item.def
Adds 2 units of Hyoscyamine, +41 to Mania
- Stimpack_Item.def
Adds 3 units of Adrenaline, +55 to Mania
- Strychnin_Item.def
Adds 5 units of Strychnine, +60 to Mania
- OdongBrew_Item.def
Adds 5 units of Odongh mixture, +64 to Mania
- KhatangherHeart_Item.def
Adds 4 units, +79 to Mania
- Strychnin_Strong_Item.def
Adds 3 units of heavy dose of Strychnine, +85 to Mania
- Tvirin_Item.def
Adds 1 Twyrine, +128 to Mania
Apathy Boosting Items Commands
- Valeriana_Item.def
Adds 10 units of Valerian Extract, +9 to Apathy
- Bromide_Item.def
Adds 2 units, +22 to Apathy
- Sedative_Item.def
Adds 5 units, +26 to Apathy
- Meradorm_Item.def
Adds 5 units, +35 to Apathy
- Morphine_Item.def
Adds 5 units, +40 to Apathy
- Morphine_Strong_Item.def
Adds 3 units of Heavy dose of Morphine, +88 to Apathy
Recipe Commands
- Bromide_RecipeItem.def
Adds Bromide recipe
- Etorphine_RecipeItem.def
Adds Hyoscyamine recipe
- Health_HealingCream_RecipeItem.def
Adds Mercury Tonic recipe
- Health_Pharmaceutical_RecipeItem.def
Adds Calomeline recipe
- Meradorm_RecipeItem.def
Adds Meradorm recipe
- MicroscopeReagentItem_RecipeItem.def
Adds Microscope Reagent recipe
- Morphine_RecipeItem.def
Adds Morphine recipe
- Morphine_Strong_RecipeItem.def
Adds Heavy Dose of Morphine recipe
- Strychnin_RecipeItem.def
Adds Strychnine recipe
- Strychnin_Strong_RecipeItem.def
Adds Heavy Dose of Strychnine recipe
- Taurine_RecipeItem.def
Adds Taurine recipe
- Tvirin_RecipeItem.def
Adds Twyrine recipe
Weapon Commands
- Cigarette_Case_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- DebutantWeapon_Item.def
Adds another Debutant pistol
- MatchAmmo_Item.def
Adds 10 Matches, can start fire
- RevolverAmmo_Item.def
Adds 6 revolver bullets
- RevolverWeapon_Item.def
Adds revolver
- SilverWeapon_Item.def
Adds Silver gun
- SprayWeapon_Item.def
Adds Prototype
Trade and Children Related Item Commands
- Beetle_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Butterfly_Item.def
Adds 5 units of butterfly in a box
- Lense_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- LootBox_Item.def
Adds 1 package with trinkets to unwrap
- Marbles_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Nutshell_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Paper_Bull_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Collectible_Pen_Item.def
Adds 5 units of pen
- Ring_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Safety_Pin_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Silver_Chain_Item.def
Adds 5 units
- Tweezers_Item.def
Adds 5 units
Artifact Related Item Commands
- Shovel_Item.def
Adds artifact Shovel artifact
- Secret_Item.def
Adds colored shards, after using you get achievement “A Point of View”
- Day4_Q17_ItemArchives.def
Adds Archives of the First Outbreak artifact
- Probe_Item.def
Adds Sample artifact
There are many more commands you can add to this horror, sick filled game. Experiment, see what works! Or just mess around, the choice is yours!