GTA Online: How to Get the Free Hands On Car Wash

We all know it’s all about fast cars in life, and we chase that high in video games just as much. In GTA Online, players have a slew of cars to choose from, and even more options on how to spice it up to fit your style perfectly. But one thing players don’t have to deal with, is the upkeep regarding these beauties. But owning a certain business others can? While making a different type of money on the side? Until January 14th, you can own one for free. Here’s how.

How to get the Hands On Car Wash for Free

First, you’re going to have to go through the introductory cutscene introducing the car wash if you haven’t already. In order to do this:

Log into a session and wait for Martin Madrazo to call. There may be a chance you’ve already received this call, so if you’ve been waiting for one, go ahead and check the map.

to call. There may be a chance you’ve already received this call, so if you’ve been waiting for one, go ahead and check the map. Next, look for the MZ icon located on the map. This will be in the lower left corner of Los Santos, at the entrance to the Los Santos International Airport .

icon located on the map. This will be in the lower left corner of Los Santos, at the entrance to the . Near the entrance will be a yellow lit ring. Step into it to begin the necessary cutscene.

With the cutscene is over, now you will be able to “purchase” the car wash. Go onto your in-game phone and open the Internet.

Click on the Maze Bank Foreclosures. The Car Wash option will be available on the map, click it and the price at the bottom should show free.

Now all that’s left is to pick the interior and you’re all set with your brand new (sorta) car wash, which will also serve as a money front for the player. For interiors, Rockstar has also included the default interior as a free option to get the player started. But if the basic option doesn’t tickle your fancy, the other colors are available for $10k each.

Whether you use the business legally, or use it for its more nefarious purposes, having a free piece of real estate is something one should never pass up on. Get yours free before the offer expires!