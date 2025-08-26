Best Mech Games of All Time

Who hasn’t dreamed of having their own mech? Like, seriously, what sci-fi loving, anime-watching person hasn’t had that dream at least once in their life? Thankfully, video games can help “fill that void” in your life, and these titles will likely bring you joy as take on enemies with your own personal mech.

#10 – SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS

When it comes to mechs, there are a few names that stand out above everything else, due to their importance in cultural impact and the visuals they immediately make you think of. Gundam is one such title. It is the franchise that truly encapsulates what it could be like if humans actually had mechs and could fight with them, and SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS is one example of what happens when that series crosses over with each other.

The game is an RPG, believe it or not, and you’ll use the Gundam units from multiple series to fight intense battles to see who can come out on top!

#9 – Into the Breach

How about we jump to something a little more old-school? The game Into the Breach puts you in the role of a human resistance movement that is trying to fight off monsters that are rising up from under the Earth’s surface! You know, because that’s totally something that’ll happen eventually!

To survive, you’ll need to be strategic not only with the mechs and defenses you build, but also with how you protect the city area you’re in, because it’s those very buildings that keep your mechs going!

How will you go about each mission? What challenges will be thrown at you next? Play the game and find out!

#8 – Mechabellum

Ah, you’re looking for something along the lines of the last game, but looking a bit more modern? We can help with that!

Enter Mechabellum! A strategy title that is all about adapting to the battlefield before you, and then growing your capabilities so that nothing can stand in your way! Each match will have you launching units and then observing what the enemy does so you can counter anything they throw at you.

Use your time after your battles wisely, as it can lead to new advancements, which could give you the edge in the next struggle. Good luck out there!

#7 – The Riftbreaker

Now here’s a fun twist on the mech formula. In The Riftbreaker, you’ll play as a scientist stranded on another planet alongside other humans, and you need to make a rift portal to get you back home. Simple, right? Wrong!

The planet is full of hostiles, and you’ll need to build lots of buildings and structures to help get your rift up and operational. That means you’ll need to fight off swarms of alien threats, all the while protecting everything you’ve built.

Will you be able to get everything up and running so you can get home? Or will this planet be the one you die on?

#6 – EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5

Why is it always the case that aliens of a bug-like nature always invade Earth, and then humanity has to scramble to try and fight them all off?

In EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5, you’ll become part of that task force that’s trying to fight back the aliens in the distant year of…um…2022. Aren’t we past that by now?

To be fair, you won’t be fighting exclusively in mechs, as you’ll have plenty of combat to do on ground level with your guns. However, you’ll be able to fight these bug menaces in mechs in key fights and even have mechs helping you in ground combat.

#5 – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

War is a constant in this universe, and you have literally been born into it. In MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, the human race is at each other’s throats, as various factions and groups have risen to try to usurp control. You are one of those groups, as you’ll take control of your own mercenary crew and rise up to take back what is rightfully yours, and then some.

You’ll battle across various planets, outfit your crew with mechs that have a range of abilities, and get the glory you seek and the revenge you desire. With over 50 mechs to choose from in the game, you’ll have plenty of options to refine your strategy.

#4 – BATTLETECH

You might not think that mech games have a lot of variety outside of the mechs that you can customize, but in games like Battletech, you will have options within the story. The reason for that is you play as the leader of a mercenary group that’s trying to make their way through the universe…as it’s going through a massive war.

You’ll pick and choose the houses you fight alongside so you can make money, upgrade your mechs, and live to fight another day.

Plus, if that’s not enough, you can do PVP modes to see how well your squad does against other players! Fun times.

#3 – DAEMON X MACHINA

We joked before about mechs being something that “sci-fi-loving, anime-watching people” enjoy. Well, in the case of DAEMON X MACHINA, it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. After all, this game is set in a world where humanity is fighting for survival, rogue AI are trying to take them all out, and the only things that can stop them are the mechs that you make and fight with.

The action is fast and furious in the best of ways, and you’ll need to think fast and build your mech the right way to ensure that you survive each battle that’s to come.

Oh, and if you like this game, the sequel is coming out soon!

#2 – ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

From Software is a team that is known for its quality and for making gamers “git gud” to defeat their games. However, long before they started the Soulslike genre, they were making mech games. They weren’t the best, but they had a fanbase. So, after taking their own advice to “git gud,” they went back to that mech series and created ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON.

Yes, that’s quite a title, but it’s worth it overall because this mech game is a fully customizable experience, so that you can make the mech of your dreams and unleash havoc upon your enemies and in multiplayer!

Whether they make another entry is unknown, but for now, let’s enjoy what they’ve given us.

#1 – Titanfall 2

It’s only right that we put Titanfall 2 on here, because this game, in many ways, is the pinnacle of what it’s like to have fast, fun, and enjoyable mech combat. Plus, you can get out of your mech and have fun that way! It’s entirely up to you.

Respawn Entertainment truly pulled out all the stops to make this game fun, and those who have played it will happily sing its praises. The sad part is that it never got a follow-up, and to many, no mech game has matched what this one did.

Many fans still hold out hope that one day…we’ll get a third entry.