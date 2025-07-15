Best Co-Op Games to Play with Friends in 2025

Gaming, initially, was always meant to be a multiplayer experience. Look at arcade machines and some of the earliest hits in the industry, and you’ll see a multiplayer focus more often than not. In today’s gaming space, co-op titles are just as important as straight-up multiplayer clashes. If you’re looking for some titles both past and present to enjoy with friends, we got some options for you.

#10 Split Fiction

We’re going to start this list in the literal perfect way: by showing you a title that is 100% only playable as a co-op title! Split Fiction is the latest in a line of titles that are all about co-op gameplay and working together with your partner to get through the journey ahead.

You play as one of two authors, each of whom has a different genre in which they write. After getting tricked and having their minds thrown into a fused version of their world, you and your co-op partner must make your way through all the twists and turns that lie ahead, all the while marveling at the unique gameplay mechanics and fusions that the worlds offer.

#9 Stardew Valley

Don’t give us that look. Stardew Valley is one of the most iconic games ever and a title that never needs a sequel because of how perfect it is in the first place! The game features an endless game loop, allowing you to play it indefinitely without concern or boredom. A great point on that front is that you can play it with friends, including via couch co-op!

You can all work the same farmland together or do a “battle” of sorts to see who can be the best farmer amongst you! It’s your call, and it makes this game all the more fun to play.

#8 Civilization VII

Here’s another title that you might not have expected to be a co-op title, but Civilization VII does have co-op elements, and that means you can work with a friend to build a world to your liking and ensure that your civilization stands the test of time.

It honestly makes perfect sense that the game is co-op because playing it on your own can be a very time-consuming experience. So, being able to have a friend with you will make it feel more fun instead of taxing.

Then, when you’re tired of “working together,” you can do a true multiplayer match and see which one of you can build the best civilization on your own!

#7 Borderlands 4

Are we cheating with this next one? A little bit. Here’s the thing, though: despite Gearbox Software making some questionable moves over the years, they don’t really screw up when it comes to their main franchise, and Borderlands 4 looks to be the next great entry that fans will enjoy for some time.

The co-op has been a part of the series since the beginning, as part of the fun is grabbing three friends and becoming the four main characters of each game to run wild over enemies and shoot them with as many guns as you get.

Even if the 4th mainline entry doesn’t hold up, you can always go back and play the previous ones!

#6 Deep Rock Galactic

You might not realize it, but Deep Rock Galactic has been around since 2018! Yeah, it’s a bit old. Granted, that was its “Early Access period,” but it was a worthwhile time, as it found its stride thanks to player feedback and is now one of the best co-op experiences you can have.

You’ll play as one of four space dwarf classes and descend into planets looking for resources to mine. Where’s the twist? Oh, you’ll need to defend yourself against the never-ending hordes of monsters that come your way and try to kill you.

Use the dwarf classes wisely and wield powerful weapons to destroy the enemies and the environment to ensure you get back to the surface with your cargo in tow!

#5 Helldivers 2

…come on, you had to know that Helldivers 2 was going to be on this list. After all, when it launched in early 2024, it helped “reignite” the love for great co-op games. Sure, it’s kind of “fallen off” since then, but if you’re looking for a deep and hilarious co-op third-person shooter, you’d be hard-pressed to find one better than this.

You and three other players will go to various planets and attempt to free them for the “glory of Super-Earth!” With all sorts of weapons and armor to wield, you’ll want to check out all your options so you can look the coolest while also dropping the biggest boom on your foes!

FOR SUPER-EARTH!!!

#4 Portal 2

Yes! We’re going to an all-time classic to remind people that co-op play has been around for a while, and some people do it better than others. Valve took its beloved puzzle game to the next level with Portal 2, and the team didn’t just do more with what they made before. They made a full-on co-op campaign for friends to do together that was entirely different from the single-player one.

The creativity within this game is arguably unmatched, and that’s one of many reasons why fans were sad that we didn’t get a true follow-up to this game. So, if you’re feeling nostalgic, grab a friend and go through some portals!

Side Note: The Cake Is Still A Lie!

#3 Baldur’s Gate 3

The “Game of the Year” in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3, took the world by storm and allowed them to dive deep into a D&D landscape that was all about player choices and consequences.

Anyway, while many think of this title from Larian Studios as the “ultimate single-player experience,” that’s not actually the case. You can do co-op and multiplayer in numerous ways, and that means you can take on this realm as custom characters or become the legendary party yourself and see what fun you can have!

Whether you play it online with friends or do couch co-op, your party will feel closer than ever!

#2 Monster Hunter Wilds

We’re going to end this list with two games that came out in 2025, in case you want more “recent experiences” to enjoy with friends. Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest hit title from Capcom, and it uses the power of modern systems and PC to deliver a graphically superior experience that puts all other titles in the franchise to shame. Plus, there’s arguably more to do than ever before!

However, the reason the game is on the list is because of its co-op features. It has a refined “drop-in/drop-out” system where friends can help one another and then leave whenever they need to without ruining the other player’s experience. So, hunt monsters together and reap the rewards!

#1 Elden Ring Nightreign

Finally, we have the latest entry from the team at From Software. These are the people behind the many “git gud” games you know and love, and Elden Ring Nightreign was almost a mission statement of sorts to take the “Game of the Year” title they made and made it even more fun to enjoy by making it about multiplayer/co-op combat.

You’ll be put in an all-new land with all-new bosses and monsters to fight. You’ll choose your class, make them as strong as you need them to be, and then work with others to claim victory!

It won’t be easy, and you’ll want to rage quit often, but if you push through, the joy of beating your foe will make it worth it!