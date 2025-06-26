Death Stranding 2: How To Fast Travel

Death Stranding 2 adds a tool that makes traversal to places you’ve already visited so much easier — fast travel. Yes, there’s an actual fast-travel mechanic in Hideo Kojima’s tarpunk epic about walking very slowly. You’re no longer forced to walk all the way back to old areas or rebuild roads to make travel easier. Even in the roughest terrain, you can simply teleport back to areas connected to the Chiral Network — any area on the map in the blue zone is in the network and available for fast-travel. After adding an area with the Q-Pid, you can zip around freely — but that doesn’t make deliveries any easier. We’ll explain fully below.

How To Unlock Fast Travel

Fast Travel will permanently unlock after connecting West Fort Knot (Australia Region) to the Chiral Network. This occurs during Main Order: Investigate the Unusual Tar Current Near F1 . Defeat the boss here, connect the Q-Pid to the terminal and rest at the DHV Magellan to make fast-travel available.

Fast Travel unlocks deep in the main story in Chapter 3 and can easily take 10-15 hours to reach depending on how many Sub Orders and Standard Orders you’re completing. If you want fast travel, we recommend playing through the Main Orders and only doing side-quests after the start of Chapter 4.

How Does Fast Travel Work?

Fast Travel can be used at any time to move the DHV Magellan to any terminal linked to the Chiral Network. Any area in the blue zone can be travelled to — you can move the DHV Magellan both while riding it or outside to meet you at different locations.

After unlocking fast travel, new Standard Orders will appear in the Mexico Region. Fast travel there to unlock more useful schematics by ranking up the different bunker locations — but don’t try to deliver with the Magellan. You can store items to take with you anywhere inside, but don’t store delivery items in the Magellan.

Why Can’t Sam Deliver with Fast Travel?

Making deliveries with fast travel is considered cheating and will negatively impact your delivery score in Death Stranding 2. Instead of earning points, the delivery will be marked with the “Magellan” tag — it is completed but only technically.

You can use the Magellan as a floating private inventory to keep gear for later use. Unlike Death Stranding 1 where juggling items from one base to another was a difficult slog, now it’s very easy to travel to a previous location that isn’t important, unload the materials or fabricate items, and save your more-often-used bases for later without raiding their valuable material storage.

Basically, even with the Magellan, Sam will need to physically travel to each delivery location. Travelling through the tar streams has a negative effect on cargo deliveries — your personal gear is fine, but anything else doesn’t count.