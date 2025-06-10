Mario Kart World: How To Unlock Every Vehicle Fast | Coin Farming Guide

To earn every vehicle in Mario Kart World you’ll need to collect a total of 3,000 coins. For every 100 coins you collect, you’ll unlock a new vehicle — and when you’re getting about 25~ coins per race, that can be a slow process. If you’re looking to unlock every vehicle in less than an hour, there’s a way to do it with a little bit of grinding.

In Free Roam Mode, there are randomly spawning vehicles that drop dozens of coins per minute, dropping a deluge of non-stop coins in their wake. All you have to do is follow those generous coin-throwing cars to earn hundreds of coins. You’ll have to focus on your driving so you can’t AFK farm, but you’ll be done with the full collection in 30~ minutes. Put on a podcast and check out how it’s done below.

How To Farm Coins in Free Roam

New vehicles unlock every 100 coins you collect, and to get all 30 you’ll need 3,000 coins total. That’s the maximum amount, and you’ll earn them all through the process of playing the game. That can take many, many hours — so if you want all the vehicles to play around with now, here’s a simple farming method to earn everything in about 30~ minutes.

Enter Free Roam Mode through the Main Menu by pressing [ + ].

through the Main Menu by pressing [ ]. Drive to Wario Stadium in the desert (west) area of the map. Out front of the large stadium, you’ll encounter a vehicle that drops dozens of coins. Just follow the giant trail of coins.

in the desert (west) area of the map. Out front of the large stadium, you’ll encounter a that drops dozens of coins. Just follow the giant trail of coins. Follow the vehicle and collect an infinite supply of coins. You’ll need to keep track of its location yourself, so don’t take a wrong turn! Keep collecting these coins and you’ll reach the maximum in less than an hour.

There are more coin cars. The one we found was outside Wario Stadium, but players have also reported coin cars outside Mario Circuit, near the P-Switch — these cars can spawn almost anywhere on the map, but these are the locations we know about.

If you’re looking for an AFK farming location, try going to Toad’s Factory. There are large conveyor belts that move coins here — if you park your kart at the end of a conveyor belt that’s delivering coins, you’ll earn coins without even doing anything. Leave the game on and rack up the coins. This process is a whole lot slower, but you don’t have to pay nearly as much attention.

Those are the best ways to farm for coins we’ve found so far in Mario Kart World. Farming for coins isn’t really required — like we said above, you can earn enough as you play — but we’re not nearly that patient. We want all those vehicles now and if you’re training to be as good as possible online, you’ll want every option right at the start.