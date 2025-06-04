Elden Ring: Nightreign – What Are Shifting Earth Events? Rewards Guide

Shifting Earth events can change your entire run in Elden Ring: Nightreign. There are four Shifting Earth events, and each one has a different type of reward. If you’re wondering whether a Shifting Earth area is worth exploring — or how to make one spawn at all — check out the full guide below to learn more. Each Shifting Earth event is related to one element, and some can make runs against Nightlords far more viable. You won’t know which Shifting Earth event you’ll get, so be prepared to take on any of them — except for the Rotted Woods. You’ll probably want to skip that.

What Are Shifting Earth Events?

There are four types of Shifting Earth events. These special events occur only after a successful expedition has been completed and will remain for a time on all future runs, giving your characters a chance to collect powerful upgades that will make future runs easier.

Shifting Earth events involve giant forests, ice mountains, fire craters or even nocturnal cities to appear in a large chunk of the map. These areas can be skipped entirely or explored thoroughly to discover a secret reward — each event has a different type of reward to collect. These areas are also especially dangerous and long, typically taking a full day to explore and complete. These are high-risk, high-reward areas for experienced players.

Shifting Earth events occur after completing an Expedition by defeating the Nightlord.

The events will remain for a limited time — use the “ Pass Time ” option in the Waiting Room to skip the event timer and end it early.

” option in the Waiting Room to skip the event timer and end it early. Each Shifting Earth area has a different objective and reward.

The Crater | Shifting Earth Event

The Crater is a giant molten crater. It’s filled with fire-based enemies like Fire Monks. You’ll need to start from the top and work your way down to claim a unique reward.

Reward: Special Smithing Table – Allows you to upgrade one piece of gear into Legendary tier. This also removes the minimum level requirement for the gear so you will always be able to use it.

The Mountaintop | Shifting Earth Event

The Mountaintop is an enormous ice-capped peak filled with magically infused enemies. The creatures here will inflict Frostbite — use Fire to counter them. For this area, you’ll start at the base and work your way up to the top.

Reward: Adds a powerful Frostbite protection buff to all characters that complete the event, making Frostbite far less effective against your team. It also grants a damage buff vs. dragons.

This event is deal for targeting the “Fissure in the Fog” boss, which is a giant dragon that dishes out frostbite damage.

Rotted Woods | Shifting Earth Event

The Rotted Woods are a particularly dangerous forest heavily infected by Scarlet Rot. The red fog here infects your characters passively just for exploring — look for red items at the base of certain trees. These glowing red flowers will clear Scarlet Rot build-up. Your goal is to reach a fort in the center of the area, then follow the map to a giant Scarlet Rot flower.

Reward: Grants immunity to Scarlet Rot.

Noklateo, the Shrouded City | Shifting Earth Event

A vast, labyrinthine city — Noklateo, the Shrouded City is an extremely complicated location with multiple flight paths you’ll need to use to reach the temple at the center of the city. This city guarantees a passive buff that grants one self-revive.

Reward: Grants Self-Revive x1 to all team members.

The Crater is easily the most useful, all-around best Shifting Earth event currently. While Noklateo gives a powerful buff, it’s also possible to find self-revives from vendors on any standard run and these always appear when playing solo. There are no major Scarlet Rot Nightlords, and the Mountaintop is only essential for a single Day 3 boss. That makes The Crater the winner and best choice to run by default.