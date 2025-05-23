Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 10 Guide

Chapter 10 sends the Doom Slayer to Hell in Doom: The Dark Ages. In this open-world area you’ll have a large map to explore with multiple secret areas and a lot of treasure to collect. The Secret Key is essential to unlocking everything in this map, and it’s available near the start if you know where to look. We’re approaching the halfway point of Doom: The Dark Ages and the gold treasure pick-ups are stacking up, so check your map often and complete your collection to make future levels a lot easier.

Challenges | Chapter 10

Exterminator: Destroy 2 Gore Nests.

Gore Nests are the large meat portals you’ll find across the level. We’ll mark two locations in the full guide below — they’re optional fights you can take on for bonus rewards.

Fault Line: Affect 25 demons with the Ground Fissure Shield Rune.

Equip the Ground Fissure Shield Rune and perform a parry on green Hell Surge projectiles when the rune is fully charged and ready — this is easier when parrying near a large group of fodder enemies. But if you have the rune equipped, you’ll naturally unlock this just playing through the level.

Rocket Man: Cause damage to 5 or more demons with a single Rocket Launcher shot 5 times.

This challenge unlocks after collecting the Rocket Launcher. If you don’t have it yet, restart the level and use the Rocket Launcher on the large group of enemies that spawn when the double doors open after the first combat arena. You’ll complete this challenge very quickly.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 10

Secret #1 (Gold x9 + Life Sigil): In the first combat arena where the Doom Slayer acquires the Rocket Launcher from the weapon pod, look to the left edge. There’s a pillar with a green statue — use Shield Throw and Shield Jump to the sticky statue, then perform a running jump to reach the taller pillar with a Life Sigil.

Secret #2 + Collectible #1 (Toy): From the start of the main objective, go left and past the Secret Key door. On the ledge there’s a jump pad that will launch the Doom Slayer to a floating island with this toy.

Secret #3 (Gold x50): Found at the top floor of the castle keep on the left side of the main area. Climb up with the green slime statue to the left of the locked gate and break the super-heated lock to progress to the top floor.

Secret Key: Found in the center of the castle where the previous secret is kept. Reach the top floor and drop into the tower at the center to gain the key. The purple key unlocks purple doors — and there’s one very close by.

Secret #4 (Gore Nest + Ruby): Return to Secret #2 — there’s a Ruby marked on the map on a statue that’s covered in hellfire. To remove it you must destroy the Gore Nest in the nearby dungeon — go through the Secret Key door, clear out the special demon encounter and the forcefield will lower.

Secret #5 (Life Sigil): On the way to the first Hell Cannon (going left) you’ll enter a small vertical cave room. Look for the slime statue Doom Slayer can use to grapple up to the One-Up. Collect it to earn this secret. This is the same underground room where a Ruby is locked behind a gate.

Demonic Essence: Go to the left-most Hell Cannon arena to encounter a Leader. Defeat it to snatch out its heart and gain +10 maximum health permanently.

Secret #6 (Ruby + Gold x8): To get through the locked fence with the heated lock — found on the ground floor of the previous Secret, exit outside the caves and circle around to find a locked door that requires a Secret Key. Use the key we found earlier to enter and collect a Ruby.

Secret #7 + Collectible #2 (Codex): Exploring the middle of the map, you’ll reach a raised ledge with a Secret Key door. Open it with the key we found earlier to gain a Codex collectible and some gold.

Secret #8 (Ruby): Near the Sentinel Shrine, enter the interior castle with the falling spike traps. In the center when a trap falls down, jump on top and ride it up to reach a secret Ruby upgrade item.

Collectible #3 (Codex): At the end of the hallway path where we fund Secret #8, there’s a Codex page just available to collect. Follow the gold pick-ups to get it.

Secret #9 (Life Sigil): At the back of the level, there’s an arena blocked off by gated walls near a Sentinel Shrine. This area unlocks after destroying both Hell Cannons — but we don’t need in yet. Drop down into the bloody mote under the two bridges to find a few enemies and a 1UP Life Sigil secret.

Demonic Essence: Another leader demon is located at the second Hell Cannon objective marker. Clear out the enemy horde to weaken the Leader’s shield and defeat them with a Glory Kill to earn a special boost to your material. You’ll permanently earn +10 Shield.

Collectibles #4 (Skin): Destroy the Hell Cannon to remove the fire forcefields and go to the left — there’s an innocent painter’s daughter outside the painting. Once the ambush is cleared, you’re free to go to this area and collect the last collectible.

Secret #10 (Gore Nest): After destroying both Hell Cannons, you’ll unlock the last combat area in the outdoor mission area — but there’s another optional one to the right. Go to the right path (between both Hell Cannons) and smash the Gore Nest. This should unlock one of the mission channels.

Demonic Essence: Destroy the Gore Nest to summon a powerful group of demonic reinforcements. The Revenant is the Leader in this combat — destroy it to permanently carry more ammo.

Wraithstone: Destroy both Hell Cannons and collect the Atlan Core — after fighting through the arena and defeating the enemies near the end, you’ll earn a totally free Wraithstone. These are the most powerful upgrade items, so use them wisely.