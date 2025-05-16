Doom: The Dark Ages – How to Claim the Butcher Skin

Bethesda is offered a bundle of cosmetic rewards for signing up for Bethesda.net marketing with an account in Doom: The Dark Ages — doing this unlocks an exclusive Butcher skin for the Doom Slayer that you can swap to at any time, but some players are struggling with how to unlock this skin. If you need extra help, check out the full guide below for step-by-step instructions. Here’s how we got the Butcher Skin working.

This cosmetics bundle also gives rewards for Fallout 76 and three skins for Doom Eternal — you can claim all your rewards by logging into each game separately. Once you claim the bundle on Bethesda’s website with your account, it will be unlocked account-wide. As long as you log-in through each game’s main menu, you can collect your rewards.

Butcher Skin | Free DLC Unlock Guide

The Butcher Skin is a bloody cosmetic skin for the Doom Slayer main character in Doom: The Dark Ages. It’s an extremely metal skin, so if you want to start using it for free in-game, here’s how to unlock it.

NOTE: This bundle and the Butcher Skin for the Doom Slayer will only be available for free to June 27, 2025.

How To Get The Butcher Skin :

: Register (or login) to your Bethesda.net account.

Once registered, scroll down to the bottom of the page here and find the “Free In-Game Bundle” section.

Select “Learn More” and you’ll be taken to another page that says “FREE IN-GAME BUNDLE” — if you’re logged in, select CLAIM NOW to unlock the bundle.

Doing this will opt-in to e-mail marketing. This can be disabled at any time under Account Management while logged-in to Bethesda.net. Select Account Management -> Marketing Preferences and toggle off “Get updates delivered to your inbox”. You can claim the bundle and then immediately opt-out of the e-mail program and still claim your rewards.

How To Equip The Butcher Skin :

: Start Doom: The Dark Ages and login to your Bethesda.net account . You may need to reset the game after claiming your bundle. You can also scan the QR code on the main menu. Press [R2 / RT] on console to scroll to the second marketing tab. Use your smart device to scan to jump directly to the Bethesda.net offer.

. You may need to reset the game after claiming your bundle. If the skin has been successfully claimed, a large splash image will appear on start-up showing the Butcher skin.

To equip, go to Extras -> Slayer Skins -> Equip the Butcher Skin.

The skin will appear on the Main Menu and is visible during any cutscenes — so even if your Doom Slayer is stuck in perpetual first-person, you can still see the skin often in-game.