10 Best New Games Of March 2025

Are you looking for something new to play? We have you covered! In this list, we’re going to look back and show you some of the very best video games that were released in March. So, while you wait for some of the next big games on your radar to drop, why not check out some of these titles that might have slipped past you?

#10 AI LIMIT

We thought we’d start off this list with a unique sci-fi post-apocalyptic adventure with clear anime overtones. You know, that kind of game. Welcome to AI LIMIT, where you’ll play a “Blader,” which is a unique lifeform born from the remains of a fallen society.

Here, humanity was able to make an artificial life for themselves, but when it shattered, the world fell apart. Monsters are now everywhere, and those who remain are forced to survive in the harshest conditions.

As one of the last Bladers, your job is to travel this once-great city and restore what you can while also learning the truth of how everything went so wrong.

#9 inZOI

Have you had the urge to “play god” recently? If so, then you might want to check out inZOI. The game is set in Unreal Engine 5, which allows you not only incredible graphical fidelity but also the ability to help shape the world as you see fit and then see what happens.

Truly, the point of this game is to go and build life and then let it run free and see what happens. Every person within the game has their own consciousness and will embark on various journeys depending on what you put around them.

See what you can make, and then watch life unfold.

#8 Atomfall

Just when you thought there weren’t going to be any more post-apocalyptic titles to wade through, you learn that Atomfall was released last month, and it’s actually pretty good. The game is set in an alternate version of the Earth where an actual real-world nuclear event in the UK went far beyond what happened in our own reality. As such, the landscape and its people changed, and when you emerge back into the world to try and survive in it, you find it’s a bit harder to do than you’d think.

As such, you need to find supplies, fight off foes, and do what you can to make it to the next day.

#7 Fragpunk

Does it seem like there are an awful lot of team shooters coming out recently? Oh, it’s not just us? Good to know. Fragpunk is the latest in the 5v5 team shooter trend, but we will give them credit for having one key gameplay mechanic that separates them from the rest. Specifically, there are “Shard Cards” that you can play in the heat of battle to drastically change all that’s happening around you. As in, you can warp reality with these cards to get the upper hand or throw your foes for a loop.

You’ll need to work with your team and use your cards wisely if you want to win.

#6 The First Berserker: Khazan

Here’s a game that caused a stir when it came out because people weren’t sure what to make of it and whether it was good because of how difficult it was. In The First Berserker: Khazan, you’ll play as the titular Khazan, who was once the greatest general of a proud nation. However, not long after securing a mighty victory for his kingdom, he was branded a traitor, imprisoned, tortured, and then marked for death.

However, this berserker doesn’t go down easily, and that leads to him making a deal to get new powers so that he can get his ultimate revenge! Are you ready to lay waste to those who hurt you?

#5 WWE 2K25

Some would argue that WWE 2K25 is a bit too high on this list, especially because of certain features that are outdated and a plethora of microtransaction features that weigh down the product heavily. And don’t get us started on the PC port.

However, for what it is, the game is another solid entry in the long-standing wrestling franchise. You’ll get to play your favorite WWE superstars and attempt to make the best matches possible while earning all the gold you can. Plus, you can manage rosters in GM Mode to see if you can make the best show possible.

Step into the ring and see if you have what it takes to shine!

#4 Two Point Museum

The latest in a long line of unique management simulators, Two Point Museum gives you the opportunity to make an epic museum for people to enjoy. Naturally, given the nature of this franchise, your job won’t be to build a “standard museum,” but one that will entrance and entertain with exhibits that touch many facets of museum life. So, you know, take what’s out there right now and actually make them fun for people of all ages?

The more you do, and the better your museum is, the more you can expand and grow your showcases! Have fun, go nuts, and see what you can create!

#3 Assassin’s Creed Shadows

There were many games in March that were “highly anticipated” in one form or another, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows definitely fit that moniker, albeit in a more depressing way. The game had been mired in controversy and delayed a few times in part because of that controversy. However, the game is out now, and most agree it’s pretty good.

You’ll play either as the Samurai Yasuke or the Ninja Naoe, who team together to try and fight those who wish to bring Japan to its knees. Use their different skills to tackle missions and side quests in unique and learn the truth about the darkness sweeping over Japan.

#2 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is a game that fans have been asking for since the other entries in Monolith Soft’s epic RPG saga became popular on the Nintendo Switch. This one, though, has a far more sci-fi twist on things, and that makes the story within more unique.

You are part of the last remnants of humanity who have crashed upon the planet known as Mira. Here, you must do all you can to help the people of New Los Angeles by ensuring that the colony both stays safe and has what it needs to survive.

That won’t be easy, as hostile races threaten you at every turn! Load up your party and take the fight to them to stave off extinction!

#1 Split Fiction

It’s very interesting how pure co-op games have been getting a lot of attention recently, especially from a certain studio. Said studio released a new epic co-op title last month in Split Fiction, and it’s everything that came before but with a whole new coat of paint that makes the adventure within even more thrilling.

You’ll play as a pair of writers who are thrust into the worlds of their imaginations. They have to work together as they cross genres, both fantasy and sci-fi, to overcome the challenges within and return to the real world. If you’re up for that fight, grab a partner and have at it!